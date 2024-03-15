A step in the right direction: Get your feet running ready

After neglecting foot health in past running seasons, I’m taking a stand this year. This is why I turned to the experts at Phits based at Perfect Balance Clinic for a proper assessment.



After neglecting foot health in past running seasons, I’m taking a stand this year. This is why I turned to the experts at Phits based at Perfect Balance Clinic for a proper assessment. Whether you’re training for a marathon or getting your daily steps in, foot health is essential for optimising performance and preventing injuries.

It’s important to choose appropriate running shoes and insoles to ensure you have adequate support and comfort. Go for customised shoes and insoles to ensure proper alignment and limit the risk of injuries or foot strain. Insoles such as Phits orthotics are tailored to your unique foot anatomy, for biomechanical support, comfort, and performance.

Highly praised by top athletes, these custom insoles aren’t just for the pros—they’re for anyone looking to perform better and stay injury-free. They use state-of-the-art technology to analyse your foot dynamics in detail. Through pressure measurements and 3D scanning, they create bespoke insoles tailored to your gait and activity needs.

It’s not just about endurance. Phits dig deeper, examining forces, gait patterns, and foot-floor interaction to promote overall body balance and prevent issues like knee, hip, and back pain.

You can book to visit one of 350 locations across the UK here.

Tips to get ready for a run

1. Start from the basis

Choose appropriate running shoes and insoles to ensure you have adequate support and comfort. Opt for customised shoes and insoles like phits orthotics to ensure proper alignment and limit the risk of injuries or foot strain. Insoles such as phits orthotics, tailored to your unique foot anatomy, provide excellent biomechanical support, comfort, and improved performance.

2. Plan and practice

Plan a realistic race training schedule and avoid pushing too hard, too soon: this will exhaust the body and likely lead to injury. Slow and steady is the way to go.

3. Hydration and nutrition

Make sure you are well-hydrated before, during, and after the run. Fuel your body adequately with a balanced combination of complex carbs, lean proteins, and healthy fats to provide sustained energy and aid with muscle repair and recovery.

4. Positivity

Mindset is key when training and racing. A positive attitude can help you overcome challenging moments and ensure you make the most out of this endeavour. Attitude is like a muscle: by training it you will develop the strength needed to accomplish your goals. Trust your ability to finish the run. Give yourself credit for the hard work you have put into training and believe you can make it.

5. Sleep

Aim to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep each night; sleep deprivation can negatively impact your athletic performance.

