A pre-mixed Bloody Mary to your door? Cheers to that...

We’ve all had the occasional, ahem, slow morning after a big night out – but fear not, because help may be on its way.

Drinks firm Bloody Drinks have launched the first premium Bloody Mary in a can – and even better, if you live in east London, you can get it sent to your door.

The rest of us can simply stock up the night before.

Made from premium vodka and tomato juice, the spice mix is given a tangy zip by a drop of amontillado sherry and pickle juice. The tabasco, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce go without saying, naturally,

City A.M.s reviewer was wildly impressed – served over ice and a slice after a little shake, it’s bar quality in a can, and knocks some of the other ready-to-drink Marys into a cocked hat.

And oh yes, the delivery: if you’ve overdone it and are need of a nutritious kick (What? Tomato’s a fruit, isn’t it?) this weekend, they’ll whizz round to your place in east London within the hour and even bring along some celery to garnish your morning salvation.

Cheers to that.

Bloody Drinks’ Marys are available via https://bloodydrinks.co.uk/. Delivery in east London (for now) on Saturday and Sunday, 11am-3pm.