A new James Bond has been revealed for 007: First Light – and he’s 26

Amid the endless chatter about who might eventually assume the role of James Bond in the movie franchise, there has finally been some news. An official new James Bond has been announced, and he’s young at 26.

He’ll be appearing in a forthcoming Playstation game called 007: First Light that is being released in 2026 and he looks very different to any Bond that has come before. For a starter, he’s Gen Z.

Playstation has said: “In 007 First Light, play as James Bond, a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless new recruit, and discover an origin story for the first time.

“This is Bond as you’ve never seen him before — the youngest Bond fans have ever met. In 007 First Light, at only 26 years old, he isn’t the fully fledged 007 you know from the tux-and-martini days but a man with sharp instincts, sometimes reckless, who is still learning when to fight, when to bluff, and when to disappear into the shadows.”

In the story, the new digital version of Bond is working as a Navy air crewman for MI6 training to be a fully operational spy. The story has been developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.

Amazon acquired the rights to James Bond earlier this year in a move that was viewed as historic. It isn’t yet clear what exactly the purchase will mean for the franchise, although the studio has committed to honouring the legacy of 007 in any further movie releases.

Players of 007: First Light will get to travel the world to exotic locations from “snow-drenched mountains to sun-soaked beaches” and meet iconic characters from the films and books, including Q, M and Moneypenny. There will also be the addition of new characters, including James Bond’s mentor Greenaway, who will teach Bond the art of combat.

More details are to follow ahead of the game’s launch on PlayStation 5 in 2026.

Last year one of Sean Connery’s most iconic Bond films, Goldfinger, celebrated its 60th anniversary, and City AM’s Deputy Life&Style Editor took an Aston Martin for a spin through the Alps to celebrate.

The last James Bond film to be released in cinemas was No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s swansong, in 2021.

As for the new James Bond for the film franchise, despite numerous reports last year stating at Aaron Taylor Johnson was near to signing a contract, nothing has been revealed yet. Other names in the ring include Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and Josh O’Connor.

