9 brilliant botanical interior design trends for spring

It’s almost time for the Chelsea Flower Show so if you’re feeling the botanical vibe, here are 9 botanically-themed interior design trends that would look incredible in any home.

Botanical Rug £349, atkinandthyme.co.uk

Make a statement in any room with this handsome hand tufted rug, with its tonal greens and large leaf design that radiates calm and tranquillity. Made from natural wool and cotton, it’s thick and dense, feeling wonderful underfoot, making it practical as well as beautiful.

Patch plants, patchplants.com

Patch Plants offers a very good search device to narrow your hunt for the perfect house plant

These indoor plants were named Good Housekeeping’s best plant delivery service. It features a range of lesser-known plants to diversify your houseplant collection, and an incredibly helpful ‘care level’ search option that will appeal to those who are out all day and want to come back to a fabulous looking home that requires minimal work. Various prices.

William Morris wallpaper £132 a roll wmorrisandco.com

William Morris’ intense, eye-catching wallpaper

William Morris was churning out banging botanical designs more than 100 years before it was cool. While the famous Walthamstow resident created everything from joinery to soft furnishings, his most enduring legacy is his beautiful, hand-crafted wallpaper, which inspires designers to this day. They are still available to buy, too, with Morris & Co selling his unmistakable designs. We’ve picked out Morris’s 1876 Pimpernel wallpaper, which he liked so much he used it in his own dining room in Kelmscott Manor, Oxfordshire.

Sophia basin £945 londonbasincompany.com

Forget filling your bathroom with nautical shells or aquamarine hues – create the feeling of a woodland glade instead. The minty green Sophia sink features a bamboo motif, with an asymmetric pattern sketched in a delicate black outline designed to reflect the light.

Lego botanicals, £20 lego.com

LEGO has launched a botanicals plant set, with build-your-own bamboo. If we’re being honest, it looks nothing like bamboo, but LEGO aeroplanes don’t exactly look like aeroplanes, either. Gift this to someone young at heart.

Pineapple ice bucket, £89 kikiliving.com

The pineapple ice bucket

Whole articles have been written about pineapples and interior design, so prevalent has the humble fruit become. This pineapple ice bucket from design house Bloomingville is high camp, and the perfect centrepiece for the type of drinks parties that flow on late into the night.

Golden leaves room divider £78 bimago.co.uk

We’re bringing room dividers back. The Bridgerton-era aesthetic of the moment is having a resurgence. We particularly like this golden leaves version with contrasting hues of emerald green. It has a calming vibe, while also drawing attention to the intricacy of the leaves. Designed in the traditional concertina fashion, it can be folded up and left in the corner, or opened out to create a statement – or be actually put to use, to divide a room into parts.

Banana leaf cushion, £25 johnlewis.com

The banana leaf cushion from John Lewis

A quick, easy and effective way to introduce some botanical flair into your home is through soft furnishings. We love this banana leaf cushion from John Lewis, which can be propping your head for just £25. The cover is 100 per cent cotton, machine washable and comes with the John Lewis of using sustainable materials.

Sbigoli Terrecotte Firenze Lepre Vase £160 artemest.com

Vases are back, baby! No longer fodder for museums and the workshop of Grayson Perry, this botanical-themed vase will look great on a side table, with or without a bouquet of flowers. As with all things made by hand, no two are quite the same.

Botanical prints £585 for 6 petriprints.com

This collection of Swedish botanical reprints are based on an antique series of engravings from the turn of the 1800s. Each one is hand framed in a colour-block style, pairing a cyan mount with a closely matched frame. The prints are drawn from a collection of some 700 illustrations by a Swedish naturalist born in the 1700s and depicts flowers, grasses and succulents, creating a captivating set when hung as a whole.

