7 of the best London pantomimes to book for light-hearted fun this Christmas

Tis the season to scream ‘heeee’s behiiiind youuuuu’: despite it being fairly early, many of the capital’s campiest pantomimes kickoff in the coming weeks.

If you’re into a bit of light-hearted fun (who isn’t?) then here are the best pantomimes to book this year. Looking for more Christmas inspiration? Here are the best Christmas markets to book, and 13 Christmas carols concerts.

Sleeping Beauty at the London Palladium

While the trend for adult pantomimes is growing across the country, if you’re looking for entertainment for all ages, there really is nowhere better than the Palladium. That’s because of the budget, which buys a killer cast including Nigel Havers, Catherine Tate and Julian Clary, and a set more akin to a stadium pop show than potty-mouthed panto.

From 6 December; palladiumpantomime.com

The Fit Prince at the King’s Head Theatre

The fairly new King’s Head Theatre in Islington welcomes not one, not two but three Christmas shows, a traditional family-friendly Jack and the Beanstalk, an adults-only version, and The Fit Prince, a hilarious piece of physical theatre from the people who brought a musical about Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident into the world, if you’re wondering about the tone of this incredibly silly show, set in the fictional country of Swedonia and following one young prince as he tries to meet the love of his life.

From 2 December, kingsheadtheatre.com

Snow Shite at the Phoenix Theatre

For ages 16 and up, this Chrimbo show knows that the pantomime dame is the best part, and so has cast an all-drag line-up. The show features Drag Race stars Kitty Scott-Claus and Ginger Johnson.

From 17 December, go to tuckshopuk.com

Jack and the beanstalk at the Lyric Hammersmith

Panto season is no longer behind you: it’s front and centre at the Lyric Hammersmith theatre, where this month their production of Jack and the Beanstalk kicks off. Expect jokes for the whole family and plenty of smut as this story about one boy and his magic beans has been relocated to a Hammersmith public school. The Lyric’s pantomimes have long been some of the best in town, and this one starts mid month so if you’re super excited to get into the festive spirit early then this one will be for you.

From 15 November, lyric.co.uk

Dick Whittington and his Catford Cat

Susie Mckenna, winner of best director at the British Pantomime Awards 2020, is behind this revamped take on the classic tale. Expect the story to be “transformed into an elaborate musical extravaganza” inspired by the Windrush Generation, on the 77th anniversary of the date that HMT Empire Windrush arrived to the UK with its first passengers. Dick and his cat are transported from Jamaica to the streets of Catford so he can seek his fortune.

From 9 December, broadwaytheatre.org.uk

Mama Goose at Stratford East

Another pantomime that’s encouraging you to go beyond laughter and do some thinking, Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu’s show follows the titular bird as she tries to resist the temptations of fame and fortune and realise that the best things in life are free. The directors say that we’re living “in a time where pantomime is being reevaluated for new generations”, and that Mama Goose brings together distinctive voices to explore “what the form can say about contemporary Britain.” More than the classic ‘he’s behiiiind you!’ fare, then.

From 21 November, stratfordeast.com

Cinderella and the Matzo Ball

It’s the third year that the Jewish culture centre JW3 has put on a pantomime, and they have quickly become established. This year it’s a spin on Cinderella, with inspiration from the famous musical Cabaret. Expect plenty of provocative jokes, given that the press release reads: “As the clock strikes Shabbat…. Cinderella’s magical journey takes her to an upside-down cake land that is not so Jewish, the Land of Treif, where they sing of giant prawns and bacon…”

From 7 December, jw3.org.uk