Christmas markets 2025: London’s 9 best foodie and shopping spots

Now that the clocks have changed, it is officially the season: many of the capital’s festive markets are preparing to open for the festivities.

Dress up warm: here’s our pick of where to shop for anything from a delicious mulled wine to a meaningful Christmas present, from hip east London to the fanciest markets of west and how to avoid the crowds if you’re venturing central.

Christmas at Battersea Power Station

The riverfront area at the Battersea Power Station redevelopment features the capital’s only riverside ice rink, artisanal food and drink options, supersized outdoor decorations, festive market stalls championing independent businesses and an array of sparkling lights displays to explore. Within the former power station building Art Deco inspired decorations have been designed to pay homage to the building’s 20th century use. From 7 November.

Winter by the River 2025

A market along the riverbank at London Bridge will feature boutique stalls for gift ideas, festive food options and the opportunity to shop for ‘gifts for good’ from charity partner St. Giles. There is also a two-storey apres-ski themed venue with heated rooftop, seasonal drinks, pizza and hot waffles, paint and sip sessions, live music Wednesday to Saturday and a curling bar with six lanes, bookable for corporate and family groups. From 13 November.

Christmas at Old Spitalfields Market

Seasonal drinks like mulled wine and mince pies and plenty of opportunities for Christmas shopping will be available at Old Spitalfields Market, which will be decked out in Christmas lights from early-November. Throughout the Christmas period there will be festive workshops, festive trails, choir performances, live music and ‘Santa Saturdays’. Store traders, many of whom are artists, will sell festive trinkets and pieces of art to inspire gift ideas. From 12 November.

Humbug

A less-polished version of Santa shows up at Humbug, a dive bar experience where the big man’s potty-mouth is reserved for adults only. Taking place in the Victorian Vaults below Waterloo Station, formerly home to the Vault Festival, expect live music, “outrageous” cabaret, immersive storytelling with audience participation, confetti canons and festive cocktails and street food. Something for the naysayers in the group who are tired of the overly saccharine feel of most of the capital’s Christmas experiences, which can get a bit samey-samey. From 18 November.

Novikov

A luxury take on the Christmas market, the Novikov restaurant and bar in Mayfair is returning their three-day market pop-up, with Champagne ice bar, live DJs, shopping and food stalls that spin festive dishes in fine dining form. Traffic is banned for the period so that the winter wonderland aesthetic can be achieved: think falling snow, carol singing and free photo booths. Food-wise, caviar bumps, oysters and homemade pastas finished off in a giant parmesan wheel will give you some idea about the clientele. Live music turns to DJs as night falls. Stalls-wise, expect some glamorous art pieces. 27th-29th November.

Winter Wonderland

Avoid weekends and you’ll have a great time at Winter Wonderland, but head straight for the Bavarian Beer Hall, where live bands play all day and night long, with a repatoire spanning everything from Oompah songs to modern pop, and German Bratwurst sausages and beer steins are served from behind the bar. Expect plenty of corporate groups to be dancing on tables. Put your judgment in the cupboard and belt at the top of your lungs and you’ll have a great time. Fancy a break from singing? Pop out for a ride or two and then retreat back into the warm. From 14 November.

Southbank Centre Winter Market

The most famous of the London Christmas markets, the Southbank Centre’s seasonal gambit can get overbusy, so bowl up on a weeknight for better access to the stalls. Expect alpine-style chalets along the riverfront selling pretty much everything you can imagine, and a truly bustling atmosphere that epitomises Christmas. From 3 November.

Leicester Square

New this year is a skating rink within pirouetting distance of the cinemas of Leicester Square. Seasonal food and drink and skating around the central monument. From 5 November.