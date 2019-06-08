5G Explainer: Everything you need to know about the next-generation network

What is a 5G network?



How does it work?



How fast it will be?



How will consumers benefit?



Clear advantages to #5G if you want to download an album on @Spotify in "very high" quality. Here's a 4G vs 5G comparison on @Qualcomm powered @OnePlus 6T (4G) vs @OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Hard not to be impressed by the @EE 5G network. #5GEE (test conducted in #Cardiff) pic.twitter.com/iceFy5Zkqm — Ben Wood (@benwood) May 30, 2019

How will businesses benefit?



How much will it cost?



Will I need a new phone to access it?



How is it linked to the Internet of Things (IoT)?



Will it replace broadband?



Mobile operator EE hit the headlines last week when it launched the UK’s first 5G network at a lavish launch party on the river Thames.EE boss Marc Allera hailed an “historic moment” as the firm live-streamed a performance by hit rapper Stormzy against the iconic backdrop of Tower Bridge.Customers on EE can now benefit from the next-generation network in London, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester, with more cities set to follow later in the year.Rival Vodafone is hot on its tail, and its network is set to go live in a string of cities on 3 July.So as consumers and businesses across the UK get their first taste of 5G, City A.M. asked telecoms experts why people should be excited about the new network.5G, short for fifth-generation, is the latest version of the technology used to power mobile phone networks.It has been labelled the “network of networks”, as it will combine existing and future standards to offer a service far faster and more reliable than our current network, explains Ru Bhikha, senior commercial and strategic marketing manager at uSwitch.The version of 5G being launched at the moment works alongside existing 4G networks run by mobile operators. But in the future, 5G will be available as a stand-alone network that will be “even more capable” than the current version, says Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight.“In principal 5G will work like previous cellular technology, with a large number of cells or signal areas joining to create coverage areas through radio frequencies,” says Kevin Hasley, head of product at Root Metrics.However, the next-generation network will use higher frequencies, allowing mobile phones to access the internet more quickly. It will also provide more capacity, meaning more people can use the network at the same time without the service slowing down.Mobile networks use cell sites housing antennae to receive and transmit signals to mobile phones. As the higher frequencies of 5G can only transmit over shorter distances, the new network will require far more antennae to ensure consistent coverage, so expect to see more masts dotted around the City.Paolo Pescatore, telecoms analyst at PP Foresight, says 5G will be “lightning fast” compared to current 4G speeds.“On average a 4G connection is around 20 Mbps while 5G at launch will be around 200 Mbps, eventually going to a gigabit/s and even 20 Gbps,” he says.Speeds could eventually reach 100Gbps, says Hasley, though this is unlikely to happen for a while.But much like with previous mobile networks, 5G speeds will also be highly dependent on coverage. Device, proximity to mobile masts and the number of users will all impact the quality of service.Experts often point to download speeds as a key indicator of the step up in 5G networks, and this is where consumers will feel the most benefit.Music and films will download in seconds rather than minutes, while improved latency will mean there is less of a delay between issuing a command and receiving a response.“Serious gaming enthusiasts like lower latency because it can give them a competitive edge over rivals,” explains Wood.“For businesses, faster data speeds will enable the instant transfer of more data, allowing businesses to work quicker and more efficiently,” says Hasley.Sectors such as manufacturing could benefit, he adds, as smart factories can better process information and react to supply chain changes.“Working remotely and while on the move will be easier than ever, with 4K connections, holographic calls, AR and VR all enhanced by 5G, as well as the potential to operate machinery from afar,” says Bhikha.Pescatore points to EE’s launch event, saying it highlights the opportunity for more revenue in the broadcast and media sectors.“5G promises to change the way content is created, produced, transmitted and distributed through the entire value chain,” he says.Overall, the new technology is expected to give a huge boost to the economy. A report published earlier this year by Barclays Corporate Bank forecast an additional £15.7bn business revenue for the UK economy by 2025 as a direct result of the new network.Vodafone has said it will keep its 5G prices unchanged from its 4G levels, while EE customers can expect to pay a slight premium.But Bhikha warns the new network is bound to cost more in the long run, as telecoms firms are forced to recoup the hefty costs of infrastructure investment and spectrum auctions.In addition, the faster data speeds on 5G mean consumers are likely to need much bigger data bundles, warns Wood, meaning they may have to fork out for more expensive contracts.If you’re on EE and wondering why you haven’t got 5G yet, it’s because you’ll need a 5G-enabled phone to access the new network.Handsets from manufacturers such as Samsung, Oneplus and Oppo are already available, with most major phone makers expected to release new 5G phones by the end of the year.“The only exception is Apple, which is not expected to have an iPhone supporting 5G until the fourth quarter of 2020,” says Wood.Businesses and consumers are increasingly seeing the benefits of the IoT, where more and more everyday devices and objects are communicating over the internet.But for the IoT to function properly, it is reliant on the high-performance offered by 5G networks.“5G is intrinsically linked with the IoT,” says Bhikha. “With the ultimate aim of just about everything being connected, the IoT will rely on the speeds, capacity and reliability of 5G, alongside wifi, Bluetooth and other networks.”Despite lightning-fast speeds, 5G is unlikely to replace broadband in the short term.However, Hasley says the new technology could have a knock-on benefit for existing networks.“5G will liberate capacity on 4G and broadband, allowing more rural areas access to bandwidth and thus enabling more opportunities for the rest of the country to be connected at faster and more reliable speeds,” he says.But Pescatore says the network could end up replacing broadband as it becomes more widely-deployed, with people in so-called not-spots standing the most to gain.