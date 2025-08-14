5 of the best Edinburgh Fringe shows to book now

The Royal Mile in Edinburgh, one of the main performance sites for artists during the Edinburgh Fringe

City AM’s theatre writers have been catching the very best of the shows at the Edinburgh Fringe festival. We’re only reviewing productions with London transfers in the autumn, so if you can’t make it to Edinburgh this August, everything you read here is coming to the capital at a later date.

From Fleabag to Flight of the Concords and The Mighty Boosh, some of the most famous shows originated at the Edinburgh Fringe, the world’s biggest arts festival and a hotbed for new creative ideas.

Here are the best shows our team has seen so far at this year’s event.

THE FIT PRINCE

A thousand other Edinburgh Fringe performers attempt to put on shows like Linus Karp’s, but few pull them off. His shows are essentially excellent lessons in the very trendy topic of adult play – how more of us should channel our childhood playfulness more often, you know, to protect our mental health and stuff – involving lots of incredibly silly puppetry, roleplay and audience participation. It could be so average, but it’s just so good. In his latest, The Fit Prince, Karp plays a young queer prince from Swedonia, a made-up country with loads in common with Sweden. He must find a husband in 48 hours or face losing his ascendancy to the crown.

There are some absolutely bonkers ideas here, including a monstrous orphanage founder who presents as some terrifying vulgar monster but who has a hilariously soft side; it’s the sort of characterisation that shows off Karp’s killer eye for surrealist dark humour. His bone dry script is one hour-long gag reel, all self-knowing references that sew together this tall tale of unlikely love across social and cultural divides. If you can’t quite picture how ridiculous this is yet, fairly famous singer Tove Lo and fairly famous actor Sebastian Croft from Heartstopper both have cameos; she as the Prime Minster of Swedonia and he as a love prospect.

The Fit Prince distils everything you’d hope for from a Fringe show: it’s an absolute riot, with a sweet and heart-felt message threaded through that never bangs you around the head with worthiness. I can’t wait to see his other productions, something silly and no doubt heartfelt about Princess Diana and another show about Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident. You get the idea.

4.40pm, Pleasance Courtyard Beyond

ROB AUTON: CAN (AN HOUR-LONG STORY)

It’s commendably brave to write a comedy show that is expressly about hope – we feel less comfortable laughing at that than misery: where are the parameters? Should we laugh, perhaps nervously, at the idea of a better future, or just find it inspiring rather than funny? In any case, it’s easier to moan. Auton, an Edinburgh Fringe veteran who has earned this near sellout audience, stirs the hope in all of us in this show about putting down our phones, acknowledging one another on the bus and being all in it together.

Confronting dark themes non-judgmentally and finding sweet metaphors about the joys in life that we’re programmed to overlook, Auton is gentle but commanding, rarely moving from his mic but occasionally raising his arms like the messiah to bring us all in. You believe that this show is simply a collection of gratitudes Auton thinks, practices and believes. He has a wonderfully addictive, uplifting honesty about him, and against occasional backing tracks of inspirational music, he delivers monologues about such things as the miracle of us being born on liveable planet Earth rather than all the thousands of barren planets we could have ended up on. Amid the trauma monologues, the Edinburgh Fringe needs more of Auton’s refreshing optimism.

1.25pm, Assembly Roxy, Upstairs

BROWN GIRLS DO IT TOO: MAMA TOLD ME NOT TO COME

Female body hair, the promiscuity that follows divorce as a late-thirty-something and masturbation are some of the stigma-breaking topics tackled in Brown Girls Do It Too, the live stage version of the podcast of the same name. Just don’t expect worthiness for the sake of it: everything in this female two-hander is mostly solid gold lols, incorporating the girls’ own personal stories alongside imagined fictitious scenarios in which the pair act out instances from their past, often with one of them playing a maternal Asian mother figure.

Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani, two brown women brought up by socially conservative Asian families, naturally skit between the performance styles, veering convincingly into the dramatic elements; there’s a neat balance between the conversational parts and the skits, which typically build on the unscripted topics. No spoilers here, but in the final moments, the duo deliver the most emotional moment I had at the Edinburgh Fringe 2025. Raw and incredibly funny, the women rightfully point out that only 300 out of 4,000 shows programmed this year are fronted by black and brown people: of course, more of their stories are needed – Jay and Pabani’s radical openness will stick with you.

4pm, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Cowbarn

OLIVIA RAINE ATWOOD: FAKING IT

Not the Olivia Attwood out of Love Island, we’re reminded early on – but something far better. This Olivia Atwood only has one ‘t’ in her surname, and is from America, but does a good bit about how shocking it can be when her Google Alerts send her updates about the Love Island Attwood “canoodling” mystery men behind bins.

Being able to poke fun at herself has always been this Atwood’s strength, which is the theme of this show, which celebrates hustle culture. Across Faking It, she hilariously and brilliantly extrapolates one real-life story about how she was hired by US hospitals to act as fake patients, likening her unlikely rise to a story from her childhood about how a hamster survived being fed to her pet snake (stick with it). The hamster kicked its hind legs and fought off being snake lunch, and Atwood has bucked the out-of-work actor trope to be playing to nearly full houses this Edinburgh Fringe. Yes, it’s a bit bonkers, but Atwood, who is a wildly energetic storyteller, carries it off. Funny in her delivery, you’ll leave feeling exhausted, but in the best possible way. Her final gambit? She has another show on 25 minutes after this one finishes. Do the double if you find highly energetic people rub off on you.

4.05pm, Greenside at George Street

NERDS

Nerds was slated for a Broadway run in 2016 but a $6 million lawsuit earned the show the nickname of the “Fyre festival of Broadway.” Nine years later, a slightly lower-key premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe. It’s easy to see why producers saw dollar signs: Nerds has a decent playlist of new music, tight choreography and a juicy story about the well-documented rivalry between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates as their Microsoft and Apple empires formed in the 1970s.

It is all good fun if not totally commanding: a fairly conventional musical that could do well to take inspiration from its subjects and break the formula a little more. Only one song, Down And Out in Seattle, became an ear worm, and the plot feels paint-by-numbers in a way that makes it hard to get truly invested. Still, the actors are great, particularly Dan Buckley’s gloriously zany, mildly unhinged Bill Gates. Kane Oliver Parry’s oily Steve Jobs is also immensely watchable. This is a full throttle production, including Jobs x Gates rap battles.

12.30pm, Underbelly Bristo Square, Cowbarn

