5 Key Warning Signs That You Need To Update Your CV Now

The outlook for top tech companies across the UK is, at the moment, very uncertain. Not a day goes by when we don’t hear reports of projects being stalled, hiring freezes being put into place, or worse still another employee posting on LinkedIn that they have been laid off and are #opentowork.

While talk of an economic downturn has been imminent since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, the reality of mass job losses is only being realised in recent months.

According to layoffs.fyi, more than 150,000 workers have been laid off in the first quarter of 2023 worldwide. In the UK, 15,000 jobs have been lost in the retail sector so far in 2023, according to the Centre for Retail Research, but tech and finance redundancies are grabbing most of the column inches.

CWJobs reports that 53% of UK tech workers are pre-emptively applying for new jobs over fears of redundancies at their companies. The highest area of risk in the UK is London, where the number rose to 63%.

In banking, the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS is expected to impact investment banking roles in London, and up to 20% of workers could be shed across other business functions.

As a result, technology and financial services sector workers across the UK are now actively preparing themselves for potential layoffs and a looming recession.

So, if you want to stay ahead of the curve and protect your career you need to act now. Here are just five of the tell-tale signs that you your job may be on the line––and that you need to update your CV.

1. Rapid cost-cutting

The majority of companies are keeping a close eye on the bottom line in 2023. However, if your organisation is taking this to the extreme and getting rid of things like free snacks in the kitchen, or wiping health and wellness benefits off the table, it could mean it is really struggling to make ends meet.

2. Things are strangely quiet

Has your workload been decreasing quite a bit recently and are you being passed over for projects you’d normally get by default? If so, this could be a red flag–– it could mean your services are no longer required by the organisation.

3. Your company was acquired

When a company is bought, it’s not always an easy transition. Credit Suisse and UBS is a case in point: with 5,000 Credit Suisse and 6,000 UBS staff based in London, rationalisation is en route. Prepare yourself for a lot of changes, which could include team restructuring, bilateral career moves, or potentially redundancies.

4. No new hires

If your company stops hiring new members of staff or replacing those that have already left then you have every right to feel concerned, especially if they expect current staff to pick up the slack.

5. Pay freezes

In order to progress in their career (and stay motivated) employees need to be incentivised. Regular pay increases should be part of every company’s retention policy. However, if this stops, it could be a sign that things are heading south.

