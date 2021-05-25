5 jobs that might just pique your interest this week

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Have you been thinking about making a change lately? We don’t blame you! Having spent almost 18 months in some form of lockdown, it feels like now is the right time to change things up. That might mean you’re going to dye your hair, or maybe get a shiny new car. It might also mean getting a new and exciting job (which is why we’re here). If you are on the hunt for a new gig, then you have come to the right place. We’ve identified some of the best roles available in London right now, for you to have a gawk at…

Senior Front End Engineer, Bleach London

Beauty brand Bleach London is looking for a Senior Front-End Engineer to play a major role in the development of their digital product. You’ll be building on a solid codebase, built on a modern stack, and working with a group of super talented colleagues across Platform, Data, Product and Creative. This is not a role where you’ll be expected to write code in isolation (opportunities to work remotely or quietly, absolutely, but this is a role best suited for someone who thrives as part of a high-functioning team). In addition to collaborating with colleagues in Platform and Data engineering, you’ll be working cross-functionally with amazing creative talent, bringing interactive experiences to life.

Marketing Manager, Altitude London

The marketing manager role is responsible for managing the day to day marketing activities of Altitude and group businesses and supporting the development of the marketing strategy for the business.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing all marketing for the company and activities within the marketing department. They will support the Marketing Director with the delivery of key marketing strategies to develop the profitability of the business, while also coordinating marketing campaigns with sales activities. A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing is highly desired, along with CAM/CIM equivalent qualification and strong analytical and project management skills. You will need to have a confident and dynamic personality and a strong creative outlook.

Junior Technical Consultant, TAP London

TAP London is looking to hire a Junior Technical Consultant in London. As a young, implementation-focused business that is experiencing strong growth, successful candidates will have the chance to build a company as well as their own careers working with big-ticket customer data and marketing technologies. The Junior Technical Consultant will play a key role in the design, implementation and ongoing support of marketing technology solutions to both new and existing customers. This is a technical role with lots of client-facing time, which will involve using out-of-the-box functionality, alongside JavaScript, HTML, XML Web Services and database design to deliver complex marketing projects.

They are primarily interested in bright, articulate self-starters who have a good technical background in coding and class themselves as independent problem solvers. Being comfortable in front of people and happy to be placed into challenging technical environments is also an advantage.

Senior Gaming Performance Analyst, Paddy Power Betfair

Reporting to the Performance Manager, you will be responsible for driving performance across the Betfair Gaming team. You will play a central role in influencing and supporting Customer Engagement, Cross-Sell and Acquisition strategies, as well as having significant exposure to senior stakeholders.

You will be responsible for monitoring performance to ensure targets are met and decisions can be made in a timely manner. You will also identify and communicate strengths / weaknesses to relevant stakeholders together with solutions and advice. The ideal candidate adopts a long-term view and anticipates future trends whilst being committed to achieving results and works well under pressure. An ability to clearly communicate findings in a concise, honest and effective manner will be key to success.

Security Architect, Checkout.com

Checkout.com is looking for a Security Architect to join their team to help design, build and operate services securely. In this role, you will join one of the most exciting startups in London and get to work on complex cloud architectures on a global scale. If you like working on designs for high scale, leading-edge, and operating in a truly cloud-native fashion, then this is the place for you.

The ideal candidate will have strong experience working with major cloud solutions (IaaS, PaaS, Event-driven / Serverless, SaaS) AWS and/or Azure, along with deep knowledge of TCP/IP stack, application, and infrastructure protocols. They must have a high-level understanding of security principles, control frameworks (NIST), threat modelling, and security risks as they apply to cloud solutions.

