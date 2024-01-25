5 amazing things to do in London this weekend, from ‘Cute’ to light shows

From a new exhibition on cuteness (yep, really) to amazing light shows and 50 independent films premiering at a festival, there’s more than enough to keep you distracted from the fact it’s… still January… Get through this weekend and we’ll soon be in February.

SEE AN AMAZING LIGHTS FESTIVAL AT CANARY WHARF Amazing free-to-view installations are on display around Canary Wharf as part of the Lights Festival, which runs until 26 January. Go to the website and download a free guide to work out the route you want to see the district in a new light. (See what we did there?) Until Saturday.

OR FIND MORE INCREDIBLE LIGHTS AT THE BATTERSEA POWER STATION The newly reopened Battersea Power Station is also getting in on the ‘it’s dark early’ hype by presenting their very own lights show. Seven installations are waiting to be discovered, including glowing archways that are powered by bicycles and other interactive pieces. All weekend.

THERE’S A ‘FROST FAIR’ HAPPENING ON THE SOUTHBANK Expect horse and carriage rides, outdoor screenings, workshops and markets selling interesting homemade wares this weekend, as the Southbank welcomes back the ‘frost fair’. It is inspired by the beforetimes when the Thames used to freeze over and people would socialise on it. It might be on hard ground now, but with music and street food all weekend, it’s worth a punt. All weekend.

DISCOVER NEW FILMS AT THE LONDON INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL This independent festival has over 50 feature films to choose from, including a debut from Tom Holland’s brother with the Spider-Man star in a lead role. The festival hopes its programming is “engaging, from the dark and gritty to the eccentric.” 75 Dean Street.

GO SEE REHAB THE MUSICAL Rehab the Musical is inspired by life inside actual rehab, and is quickly becoming one of the hottest new musicals to book. With Keith Allen playing a toxic PR guru and some absolutely incredible songs, it’s an unlikely hit, but a joyous show all the same. Neon194, Friday and Saturday.

BE SURROUNDED BY LOTS OF CUTE STUFF The inimitable Somerset House has amassed an incredible collection of artworks and installations related to all things cute. There are memes and emojis and mascots and robots, each one adorable – but why? Find out this and more at this stunning exhibition. And yes, of course there is plenty of Hello Kitty. All weekend, Somerset House.

