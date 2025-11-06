4most and VB Risk Advisory Join Forces to Accelerate Growth of Their Risk Advisory Services in Northern Europe

Specialist analytics and risk consultancy 4most Europe Limited has announced the successful acquisition of VB Risk Advisory B.V, a Netherlands-based risk consultancy. The addition of VB Risk Advisory will accelerate the growth of 4most’s existing Netherlands business, bringing a team of 24 econometricians highly skilled in quantitative risk and financial modelling, a respected training and development programme, and trusted client relationships.

“We have been building a team in the Netherlands for just over a year now, and with a regulatory landscape that is rapidly evolving, it was clear to us that 4most’s platform and global scale could add value to the broader financial services market here,” said Rob McDowell, Chief Executive at 4most. “By joining with VB Risk Advisory we will bring respected risk and regulatory expertise and specialist quantitative modelling skills to our Clients. Together, we will offer vast knowledge of best practices across financial institutions and provide quantitative support backed by deep knowledge of risk, data, and analytics.”

“We’ve built VB Risk Advisory on a foundation of trust, technical excellence, and a people-first culture which has allowed us to reach preferred supplier status with a number of highly reputable financial services clients in the Netherlands,” said VB Risk Advisory Founding Partner Diederick Venekamp. “Joining forces with 4most is a natural next step in our journey, allowing us to continue serving our clients with the same dedication, while accessing greater scale, expertise, and international reach.”

“We’re proud of the business we’ve built and the strong relationships we’ve formed with our clients,” said VB Risk Advisory Founding Partner, Guillamo Bonapart. “Joining with 4most enables us to broaden our impact and bring new opportunities for our people. We’re excited for what we can achieve together in this next chapter.”

About 4most

4most is a specialist consultancy serving financial services, insurance, and banking clients, with a focus on advisory and transformation projects. The company, backed by Phoenix Equity Partners, leverages deep sector expertise and innovative approaches to deliver measurable client outcomes, combining technical excellence with market insight to drive growth, efficiency and strategic impact for its clients.

About VB Risk Advisory

VB Risk Advisory is a Netherlands-based specialist consultancy focused on quantitative risk and financial modelling. The company provides advisory and development services in areas including model development, validation, calibration, predictive analytics, data quality assessment, and implementation. Known for its technical rigour, trusted client relationships, and highly skilled team, VB Risk Advisory works closely with leading financial institutions to deliver practical, quantitative solutions tailored to complex risk challenges.

From left to right: Diederick Venekamp, Founding Partner, VB Risk Advisory; Rob McDowell, CEO, 4most; and Guillamo Bonapart, Founding Partner, VB Risk Advisory. Company Logo