3i Infrastructure gets green light to acquire SRL Traffic Systems in £191m deal

The M4 is pictured clear of traffic during a weekend closure between Junctions 5 and 6 for smart motorway conversion works by Highways England on 20th June 2021 in Datchet, United Kingdom. All lane running motorways, including those such as the M4 currently under construction, will require radar technology to detect stopped cars. (photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

3i Infrastructure will acquire a controlling stake in equipment rental company SRL Traffic Systems.

It has agreed to buy a 92 per cent stake in the company for £191m.

Management has re-invested to acquire the remaining eight per cent stake.

3i Infrastructure has provided a further £83m of debt financing to SRL, which it will later replace with third party debt.

Cheshire-based company SRL is home to 13,000 items of traffic management equipment, which it rents to local authorities, utilities, contractors and traffic management companies from a nationwide network of depots.

SRL’s product range includes temporary traffic lights, adaptive detection systems, pedestrian and cyclist systems, variable messaging systems, barriers and CCTV.

The company has a network of 30 depots nationwide, providing daily services for customers dependent on quick deployment and reactive maintenance work.

It is experiencing strong growth in customer demand driven by an increasing number of roadworks projects, resulting from greater spending on highway maintenance, utilities works and major infrastructure projects.

Richard Laing, chair of 3i Infrastructure, commented: “SRL is an attractive core-plus infrastructure business and is well-suited to 3i Infrastructure’s strategy of investing in asset-intensive companies. The business has a strong position through its extensive depot network and market-leading reputation.”