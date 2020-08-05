Blazing Griffin produced the award winning Anna and The Apocalypse (Orion/MGM)

Blazing Griffin is a BAFTA-winning Glasgow-based digital entertainment company which specialises in telling stories across a wide range of platforms and mediums with a specific focus on video game development, film and TV development and production and post production services.

The Pictures division produced the feature film Anna and The Apocalypse (Orion/MGM), premiering at the Fantastic Fest it won the Best Midnight X-treme film in 2017 and received a 2019 Saturn Award nomination.

Blazing Griffin’s BAFTA award winning Games division develops top quality video games. Their newest game Murder Mystery Machine was a launch title for Apple Arcade in September 2019. Their game Murderous Pursuits Mobile is published by NetEase and is currently in soft launch in SEA. Other games developed and published by Blazing Griffin include The Ship: Murder Party and Distant Star.

Blazing Griffin Post Production offers end to end post-production services and staff from their state-of-the-art 4K HDR post production. Recent credits include editorial service on Outlander (Starz/Sony TV), strong factual output for episodes of specialist documentaries including; Dispatches (C4), Imagine (BBC) and Murder Case (BBC) and full picture post on the highly acclaimed BBC drama ‘Guilt’.