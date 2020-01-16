Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming site AbemaTV said today.

It comes ahead of a documentary which will follow Maezawa’s search for a “life partner” to take to the moon.

The Japanese billionaire made headlines last September when it was announced that he will be the first private passenger on Elon Musk’s Space X moon flights.

The entrepreneur has a net worth of $3.6bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He resigned from the management team of his online fashion business Zozo after selling a 30 per cent stake to Yahoo Japan, which is owned by Softbank, for $2.3bn.

The deadline for applications is 17 January and there will be a series of matchmaking dates with Maezawa before a final decision in March.

Maezawa will also invite a coterie of painters, designers and architects as well as his chosen partner. The trip is set to take place in 2023.

AbemaTV, which is behind the “Full Moon Lovers” show, is backed by online advertising agency CyberAgent and broadcaster TV Asahi.

Japan has been slow in the uptake of streaming services, but its national broadcaster NHK is set to start offering the service in April.