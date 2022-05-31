Cudos signs up to polo spectacular as Web3 comes to Fulham

ONE OF London’s hottest summer social tickets will this year come with a side of decentralised finance, after cloud network Cudos announced it had signed up to sponsor International Day at Chestertons Polo in the Park.

The three-day polo spectacular held at Hurlingham Park has become a fixture in London’s social calendar, representing the largest three day polo festival anywhere in the world.

Cudos, a decentralised cloud network, said the partnership was a milestone for the UK’s fast growing Web3 industry. “As a decentralised cloud ecosystem committed to expanding global access to alternative and innovative computing offerings, we’re proud to be supporting a globally-focused sporting event with equitable access for all,” Pete Hill, VP of sales at Cudos, said yesterday.

The event is organised by Sportgate international, which has contributed more than a million pounds since the first event in 2010 to the improvement of the park and worked with local charities.

Cudos International Day will feature a match between the England and Argentina team alongside a festival of drinks, food and world-class hospitality in the heart of Fulham.

Underscoring the importance of the event and the Cudo partnership, Sportgate Managing Director Rory Heron commented, “Chestertons Polo in the Park was created to innovate a traditional sport, redesigning the rules and event experience to attract a new generation of fans. We rapidly became the most-watched polo competition globally, with teams from around the globe seeking to play in our unique and exciting format. When we met Cudos, we realised our values aligned, and they would be a perfect fit for our opinion-forming young audience. We (and our event partners) are already experiencing the innovative benefits of Cudos”.

Cudos said that “while the network’s infrastructure will likely enable the creation and deployment of play-to-earn games and metaverse-themed sporting events, Chestertons Polo in the Park marks a unique development for the project and the broader Web3 sector.”