What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

1 Minute Market Rundown – 21st June 2022

US Bank Holiday Quietens the Market

Crypto and Risk Markets Hold In

Commodity Prices Begin to Rollover

It took it being a US bank holiday but we finally had a quiet day, hallelujah! Equity futures, which were open, pointed higher and as such we saw a pause in the risk sell off. The USD continued to give back gains with EUR reclaiming ground above 1.0500 and GBP/USD trading back toward 1.2300.

So as always…what now? Well on the day it feels like risk markets want to do well. What is interesting to note and may support risk sentiment in the short term is the fact that commodities are selling off. Everything from palm oil to wheat to corn is lower. Ultimately this could be deleveraging but the market may view this as peak inflation being reached which would be risk positive. The test will be if when the US comes in later they buck the trend and begin selling risk again.

Crypto markets are holding in well but I still feel it is too early to say whether a low has been put in place. What we are seeing and hearing is that effectively the OTC lending market is shut for business currently. Unsurprising with the market concerned about the ‘unknowns’ that exist out there and what the market desperately needs is a period of time with no bad news around margin calls etc. I have bought into the dip over the weekend and am happy to buy dips for now toward $17k and $850 in BTC and ETH. I would feel more comfortable calling a low if BTC and ETH could reclaim ground above $23k-$25k and $1300-$1400 respectively.

In FX, I would expect the USD to be sold off as risk does well, at least until the US comes in. It is far too early to say whether we have seen the peak in the USD but it does feel to me like risk wants to bounce a little in the short term. I remain relatively light in FX positioning with short EUR/CHF being the conviction trade at the moment, looking for a move sub parity.

For more information and industry insights, visit www.bcbgroup.com

﻿

Disclaimer

BCB Payments Limited is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.