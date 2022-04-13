What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

1 Minute Market Rundown – 13th April 2022

Russia – Ukraine

Core CPI a Touch Softer

Crypto Consolidates

Earnings in Focus

US CPI was the key focus of the markets yesterday. As we predicted, the bar was set high for the print as the markets expectations of a hawkish FED has run rampant. As such the USD was sold off following the print, as we thought it would be, for all of…2.5 minutes.

With core CPI rising at a slower rate than expected, risk markets have found some support. Yields have backed off a touch as crypto consolidates and equities find a bid. However, to us this feels just like a temporary relief rally and will be short lived. Risk remains on fragile ground and may continue to do so for a while now. We are pushing back our timeline for a risk rally to H2 as markets look like they will struggle this quarter.

Crypto actually is the one asset class we are happy to be involved in. Don’t get us wrong, if global risk sentiment remains on the backfoot it is unlikely that crypto maintains a sustained rally. However, it does have its own story and so we are happy to put money to use in crypto. Last week saw decent outflows from crypto funds as the market took profit following the recent rises seen in the sector. There is more downside protection being put on in BTC and ETH as negativity seems to be seeping in as it is elsewhere. The levels are fairly well defined. You could run long of both BTC and ETH with very tight stops through $39,200 and $2950 respectively. On the topside $42k and then $45k are the resistance levels. The best performer over the last 24 hours…SHIBA, up c.20%. In other news, Circle raised $400m in a funding round that included BlackRock, Fidelity, Marshall Wace and Fin Capital.

The trades to have on seem fairly straightforward. Long USD against low yielding currencies like EUR, JPY and CHF, short equities and short rates. However, we struggle to get involved in these trades at such levels. We are looking to sell rallies in EUR/USD toward 1.0930 and buy dips in USD/JPY toward 123.50.

For more information and industry insights, visit www.bcbgroup.com

Disclaimer

BCB Payments Limited is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.