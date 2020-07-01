1 Lombard Street hires Mark Hix as director of food and drink

City restaurant 1 Lombard Street has hired chef and restauranteur Mark Hix as director of food and drink ahead of the restaurant’s reopening, as the hospitality sector begins to emerge from months of lockdown.

Hix, who owns the Hix group of London restaurants, will work alongside executive chef Robin Freeman to reimagine the menu at the restaurant, bar and brasserie opposite the Bank of England.

The chef will also oversee the makeover of 1 Lombard Street’s dining room, with artwork and mobiles curated by Hix on display and available to buy, including pieces by artists Mat Collishaw and Antony Gormley.

Hix has previously served as chef director at Caprice Holdings, the group of restaurants owned by multimillionaire Richard Caring that includes The Ivy, J Sheekey and Sexy Fish.

He opened his Hix Oyster and Chop House in 2008, and went on to open further sites in Soho, Mayfair and the City. Hix has also collaborated with friend and artist Damien Hirst at concept restaurants including Tramshed in Shoreditch and Pharmacy 2 in Vauxhall. Both Hix Oyster and Chop House and Tramshed fell into administration earlier this year during the coronavirus crisis.

Hix’s appointment at 1 Lombard Street comes as the restaurant prepares to reopen on 20 July, after it was forced to shutter during lockdown. It will continue to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner when it reopens this month in-line with the government’s Covid-19 regulations.

Soren Jessen, owner of 1 Lombard Street, said: “I have known Mark for over 20 years and love his passion for food, art and people. I am very excited about working together. 1 Lombard Street and Hix is the perfect match.”

Hix added: “I have known Soren for many years and have always loved dining at 1 Lombard Street. When he suggested working together, I thought it was a brilliant way to bring our love of food and art together and bring the elements of Hix to the City.”