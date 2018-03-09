Transport for London

London transport chiefs set out plans to tackle minicab cross border hiring

London's transport bosses have called for new legislation to address safety concerns spanning the taxi and private [...]

9 March 2018
Mayor plans pilot for domestic abuse victims to seek help on TfL network

London mayor Sadiq Khan said today a pilot will get underway to improve support for victims of domestic abuse, [...]

8 March 2018
Progress on Crossrail 2 with launch of affordability review

London mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the launch of an independent affordability review into Crossrail 2, saying [...]

6 March 2018
TfL picks Native Land for South Kensington station property deal

Transport for London (TfL) has chosen Native Land to develop land around South Kensington station as part of a [...]

6 March 2018
TfL says last week's snow is still causing transport delays

There are delays on the London Overground between Surrey Quays and New Cross this morning, and Transport for London [...]

6 March 2018
Snow no: Tube lines and London Overground face severe disruption

The beast from the east has reached the UK and with snow settling in the capital, there has also been a batch [...]

28 February 2018
Mayor includes West London Orbital rail line in transport plans

London mayor Sadiq Khan said today his revised transport strategy for the capital over the next 25 years now includes [...]

28 February 2018
TfL's plans for west London Cycle Superhighway 9 backed by public

Transport for London (TfL) looks to push on with plans for Cycle Superhighway 9 after today saying its proposals [...]

27 February 2018
An Elizabeth Line train just made its first trip across south east London

Transport for London (TfL) and Crossrail Limited today said the first new Elizabeth Line train has been tested [...]

26 February 2018
Addison Lee boss tells London mayor congestion charge is "anti-competitive"

The boss of Addison Lee has written to Sadiq Khan in a call to maintain the congestion charge exemption for private [...]

26 February 2018
Crossrail construction 25 per cent ahead of budget as stations face delays

Construction costs on the £14.8bn Crossrail project are running 25 per cent ahead of budget, with delayed progress [...]

26 February 2018
Four Tube lines delayed as TfL pledges to keep London moving during snow

As snow starts falling in the capital today, and warnings sounded for travel disruption, Transport for London [...]

26 February 2018
The expanded Night Overground comes to north London tonight

The extended Night Overground will kick into action tonight, including Canonbury and Highbury & Islington [...]

23 February 2018
Digital Innovators: Q&A with FiveAI co-founder Stan Boland

FiveAI is building an autonomous vehicle platform to deliver a solution that’s safe in complex urban environments. [...]

22 February 2018
Conservatives take aim at TfL employees' travel perk costing £32m a year

GLA Conservatives said today a travel perk for relatives of Transport for London (TfL) employees is coming at [...]

22 February 2018
