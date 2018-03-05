Redrow (RDW)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 608.50p Today's change: +1.50%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 608.50p 5 day change: +1.59%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 608.50p 6 month change: +4.2%

Contact details

Address: Redrow House, St David's Park, Ewloe, Flintshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1244 520 044
Fax: +44 (0) 1244 520 580
Website: www.redrow.co.uk

Company information

Redrow is a leading housebuilder and commercial development company which employs over 1,300 people nationwide. It started off in 1974 as a civil engineering company in North Wales before moving into private house builiding in 1980. In 2001, the group acquired Tay Homes for £30m.

New homes going on sale in London this week

New homes going on sale in London this week

New developments on the market this week [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
123
Why new green spaces have to be included in housing plans

Why new green spaces have to be included in housing plans

Living in an ever increasing maelstrom of noise and information is taking its toll on many Londoners. This has [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
10
Views
250
Housebuilder Redrow's revenues and profits rise to record

Housebuilder Redrow's revenues and profits rise to record

Housebuilder Redrow recorded record profits and revenues after completing it highest ever number of homes in the [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
190
New homes going on sale in London this week

New homes going on sale in London this week

New developments on the market this week [...]

5 December 2017
Views
236
Housebuilder shares are falling for the second day in a row: Here's why

Housebuilder shares are falling for the second day in a row: Here's why

Shares in housebuilders tumbled for the second consecutive day this morning, after a double whammy of bad news [...]

9 November 2017
Views
1,229
Here's why housebuilder shares are down today

Here's why housebuilder shares are down today

It was a bad morning for housebuilders, with companies listed on both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dragging the indices [...]

8 November 2017
Shares
13
Views
2,506
What house price slowdown? Redrow profits jump by a quarter

What house price slowdown? Redrow profits jump by a quarter

The dichotomy of the UK housing market continues apace, after housebuilder Redrow announced a jump in pre-tax [...]

5 September 2017
Shares
15
Views
992
Housebuilders are hooked on help to buy

Housebuilders are hooked on help to buy

Have we witnessed the beginning of the end of help to buy? [...]

7 August 2017
Shares
16
Views
2,711
Redrow stops pursuing Bovis Homes

Redrow stops pursuing Bovis Homes

Redrow said this morning that it does not intend to make a merger offer for Bovis Homes. [...]

28 March 2017
Shares
6
Views
180
Takeover target Bovis plots to pinch Wates boss

Takeover target Bovis plots to pinch Wates boss

Bovis Homes has held talks with the boss of construction firm Wates Group in an attempt to snap him up as the [...]

20 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
520
Top 10 investor urges Bovis Homes to move in with Redrow, not Galliford Try

Top 10 investor urges Bovis Homes to move in with Redrow, not Galliford Try

Bovis Homes has been urged to ditch Galliford Try merger talks for fellow rival Redrow by one of its top 10 investors. [...]

19 March 2017
Shares
4
Views
736
This is what analysts think about the Bovis-Redrow-Galliford love triangle

This is what analysts think about the Bovis-Redrow-Galliford love triangle

Bovis Homes’ share price leapt this morning after it emerged over the weekend that it is involved in a love [...]

13 March 2017
Shares
3
Views
553
Redrow still wants Bovis takeover as talks with Galliford Try continue

Redrow still wants Bovis takeover as talks with Galliford Try continue

Bovis Homes remains in talks with Galliford Try on a possible takeover after the FTSE 250 firm rejected a bid [...]

13 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
595
Bovis Homes confirms merger talks with Galliford Try after Redrow rejection

Bovis Homes confirms merger talks with Galliford Try after Redrow rejection

Bovis Homes is in £2.5bn merger talks with fellow housebuilder Galliford Try after rejecting a bid from Redrow. [...]

12 March 2017
Shares
8
Views
1,016
New homes on sale in London this weekend

New homes on sale in London this weekend

From £98,750 for a 25 per cent share [...]

10 March 2017
Shares
3
Views
295

Content tagged with "Redrow"