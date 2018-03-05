Primark

Investors ignore disruptive weather at their peril

The "Beast from the East" closed schools, kept trains in their sidings and hit Britain's productivity. But can [...]

5 March 2018
ABF reveals warmer weather hit Primark sales last autumn

Associated British Foods (ABF) has flagged a slowdown in sales at its budget fashion chain Primark due to unseasonably [...]

26 February 2018
Primark owner ABF appoints new chairman

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said today that its chairman Charles Sinclair is stepping down from [...]

22 February 2018
Primark reveals record sales in the week before Christmas

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) achieved "record" retail sales in the week before Christmas with [...]

18 January 2018
Primark owner ABF set to report sales drop despite rising UK sales

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is forecast to unveil a sales drop this week, but analysts say the [...]

14 January 2018
Retailers' share prices have risen today: Here's why

The UK's biggest retailers are surging on the London stock exchange this morning, after Next unveiled a strong [...]

3 January 2018
Primark hires former Zara head in bid to move up the retailer ranks

Primark has pulled in Paula Dumont Lopez, a former head of product at Zara Basic, as its new womenswear chief.  [...]

23 December 2017
Primark and Sports Direct on list of firms that failed to pay minimum wage

The government has named and shamed 260 companies for failing to pay their employees the minimum wage - including Primark [...]

8 December 2017
Primark owner's share price drops as it unveils yearly results

Primark's parent company has reported a jump in profit and revenue in the 52 weeks to 16 September [...]

7 November 2017
Primark's sales to jump this year as shoppers turn to discount retail

Primark's market share has grown "significantly", the brand's owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said this [...]

11 September 2017
Primark owner continues to benefit from sterling devaluation

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said today it continues to benefit from the weaker pound, with trading [...]

6 July 2017
Primark owner Associated British Foods continues to enjoy currency boost

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) today reported increased revenue, profit and earnings, and announced [...]

19 April 2017
Liverpool FC sports nutrition firm is training for a marathon not a sprint

This Sunday, some 40,000 runners will line up at the start of the London Marathon for a gruelling slog over 26.2 [...]

18 April 2017
Primark's margins are feeling the sterling squeeze

Primark's tightening margins could cause concern for its owner, Associated British Foods (ABF) and shareholders [...]

26 February 2017
Outraged City analysts bash retailers for choosing to report en masse

Overloaded City analysts bashed UK retailers this morning for all choosing to publish financial updates on the [...]

12 January 2017
