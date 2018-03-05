The "Beast from the East" closed schools, kept trains in their sidings and hit Britain's productivity. But can [...]
Associated British Foods (ABF) has flagged a slowdown in sales at its budget fashion chain Primark due to unseasonably [...]
Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said today that its chairman Charles Sinclair is stepping down from [...]
Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) achieved "record" retail sales in the week before Christmas with [...]
Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is forecast to unveil a sales drop this week, but analysts say the [...]
The UK's biggest retailers are surging on the London stock exchange this morning, after Next unveiled a strong [...]
Primark has pulled in Paula Dumont Lopez, a former head of product at Zara Basic, as its new womenswear chief. [...]
The government has named and shamed 260 companies for failing to pay their employees the minimum wage - including Primark [...]
Primark's parent company has reported a jump in profit and revenue in the 52 weeks to 16 September [...]
Primark's market share has grown "significantly", the brand's owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said this [...]
Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said today it continues to benefit from the weaker pound, with trading [...]
Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) today reported increased revenue, profit and earnings, and announced [...]
This Sunday, some 40,000 runners will line up at the start of the London Marathon for a gruelling slog over 26.2 [...]
Primark's tightening margins could cause concern for its owner, Associated British Foods (ABF) and shareholders [...]
Overloaded City analysts bashed UK retailers this morning for all choosing to publish financial updates on the [...]
