Price: 211.90p Today's change: +0.33%

Price: 211.90p 5 day change: +1.39%

Price: 211.90p 6 month change: -12.26%

Address: 40 Broadway, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7887 4220
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7887 4225
Website: www.intugroup.co.uk

Intu Properties (formerly Capital Shopping Centres Group) owns and operates shopping centres across the UK, including 10 of the top 25. The company owns 16.6m sq. ft. of retail space, valued at £7bn, and attract over 320m customer visits each year. On January 15th of this year, the group announced the creation of a nationwide consumer facing shopping centre brand - intu - and officially changed its name from Capital Shopping Centres Group to Intu Properties on February 18th. The company has an investment plan of £1bn over the next ten years on active management projects and major extensions of existing assets involving most of its centres.

Property gloom is not really justified

The amount of construction going on in the City of London makes the British capital look like a boomtown. Yet, [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
559
Royal Mail set for red letter day as £2bn surge prompts blue chip return

Royal Mail has added almost £2bn to its market value in the last four months, putting it on the cusp of a stunning [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
129
Views
9,200
Intu posts "rock-solid" results as Hammerson mega-deal rumbles on

Intu has posted a solid set of full-year results as the retail property firm pushes ahead with its merger with [...]

22 February 2018
Views
627
Intu shares jump 18 per cent as Hammerson makes £3.4bn offer

Property group Hammerson has made a recommended £3.4bn offer for rival Intu, in a deal the groups say will create [...]

6 December 2017
Shares
8
Views
1,583
This shy billionaire has been secretly building up a stake in Hammerson

John Whittaker, the secretive billionaire behind Intu owner Peel Holdings, has been secretly building up a stake [...]

25 June 2017
Shares
4
Views
1,562
FTSE reshuffle confirmed: G4S does a Newcastle United

The London Stock Exchange has confirmed that security giant G4S and real estate investment trust Segro have been [...]

31 May 2017
Shares
32
Views
1,965
FTSE reshuffle: G4S, Bill Ackman's fund and Debenhams set for moves

Security giant G4S and property firm Segro are poised to join the UK’s stock market elite next month, with the [...]

30 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,194
FTSE 100 reshuffle: Dixons and EasyJet are in the relegation zone

It's FTSE 100 reshuffle time again next week - and research suggests Dixons Carphone, EasyJet, Capita and Intu [...]

24 February 2017
Shares
2
Views
1,189
Intu becomes top FTSE 100 riser despite profit drop

Intu properties was the top FTSE riser this morning, despite the group's profit falling by more than 60 per [...]

23 February 2017
Views
317
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 reshuffles for December have been confirmed

Medical products company Convatec has successfully made its way into the FTSE 100 after floating on the London [...]

30 November 2016
Shares
5
Views
1,001
Shopping centre owner Intu says BHS closure impact offset by new lettings

Shopping centre owner Intu reported today that footfall at its UK businesses had increased during the three months [...]

25 October 2016
Shares
1
Views
153
Berkeley and housing stocks risk being evicted from FTSE 100 index

​Housebuilder Berkeley Group could be booted from the FTSE 100 today after a near 30 per cent slump in its [...]

31 August 2016
Shares
7
Views
396
Companies unveil chief exec payouts on Budget Day

A number of companies released their annual reports today, and revealed the pay packages their bosses will be [...]

16 March 2016
Shares
1
Views
477
FTSE 100 closes lower after rollercoaster ride of emotions

Oh, Mr Draghi. What have you done to us? [...]

10 March 2016
Views
396

