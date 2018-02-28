All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 211.90p Today's change: +0.33%
Price: 211.90p 5 day change: +1.39%
Price: 211.90p 6 month change: -12.26%
Address: 40 Broadway, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7887 4220
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7887 4225
Website: www.intugroup.co.uk
Intu Properties (formerly Capital Shopping Centres Group) owns and operates shopping centres across the UK, including 10 of the top 25. The company owns 16.6m sq. ft. of retail space, valued at £7bn, and attract over 320m customer visits each year. On January 15th of this year, the group announced the creation of a nationwide consumer facing shopping centre brand - intu - and officially changed its name from Capital Shopping Centres Group to Intu Properties on February 18th. The company has an investment plan of £1bn over the next ten years on active management projects and major extensions of existing assets involving most of its centres.
