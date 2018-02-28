Intu Properties (formerly Capital Shopping Centres Group) owns and operates shopping centres across the UK, including 10 of the top 25. The company owns 16.6m sq. ft. of retail space, valued at £7bn, and attract over 320m customer visits each year. On January 15th of this year, the group announced the creation of a nationwide consumer facing shopping centre brand - intu - and officially changed its name from Capital Shopping Centres Group to Intu Properties on February 18th. The company has an investment plan of £1bn over the next ten years on active management projects and major extensions of existing assets involving most of its centres.