EDF Energy

The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]

28 February 2018
New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]

26 February 2018
Energy giant EDF's share price has plunged: Here's why

French energy giant EDF has cut its earnings targets for next year due to falling electricity consumption and [...]

13 November 2017
Hinkley Point C costs soar as France's EDF hikes its estimate

French utility EDF today raised its cost estimate for the Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset by £1.5bn [...]

3 July 2017
Costs and schedule for Hinkley Point C are still in review, EDF says

French utility EDF today told investors it is still reviewing the costs and schedule of its Hinkley Point C power [...]

26 June 2017
The business secretary has promised "decisive action" on energy prices

Business secretary Greg Clark has vowed to take "decisive" action on energy prices, but admitted any intervention [...]

19 April 2017
Sorry EDF customers, a new price hike could send your bills higher

Sorry EDF customers - the French energy provider is set to hike its dual fuel tariff by 7.2 per cent, or £78, [...]

12 April 2017
May likely to accelerate her energy market intervention

Prime Minister Theresa May could accelerate energy market reform, bringing forward plans within weeks after hinting [...]

19 March 2017
Three challenger energy firms have come out in favour of a new price cap

A trio of challengers to the Big Six energy firms have come out in favour of new pricing restrictions as parliament [...]

16 March 2017
EDF's shares have tumbled to an all-time low

EDF's shares tumbled to an all-time low today after the French state-owned utility firm launched a €4bn [...]

8 March 2017
EDF pledges to increase cash flow to fund Hinkley Point nuclear reactor

French state-owned utility firm EDF today said a drop in nuclear production hit its core earnings for 2016. [...]

14 February 2017
EDF confirms no casualties after explosion at nuclear power plant

There has been an explosion at a nuclear power plant on the northern coast of France, according to reports.  [...]

9 February 2017
Average energy prices rise seven per cent in two months

The average cost of the cheapest energy tariffs available in the UK has jumped by seven per cent in the last two [...]

8 November 2016
EDF and UK government ink Hinkley Point C contract

The UK government and French utility giant EDF signed the key contract for the new £18bn Hinkley Point C nuclear [...]

29 September 2016
S&P downgrades EDF after UK government greenlights Hinkley Point C

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded French utility giant EDF despite the UK government giving [...]

22 September 2016
