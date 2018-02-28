The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]
A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]
French energy giant EDF has cut its earnings targets for next year due to falling electricity consumption and [...]
French utility EDF today raised its cost estimate for the Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset by £1.5bn [...]
French utility EDF today told investors it is still reviewing the costs and schedule of its Hinkley Point C power [...]
Business secretary Greg Clark has vowed to take "decisive" action on energy prices, but admitted any intervention [...]
Sorry EDF customers - the French energy provider is set to hike its dual fuel tariff by 7.2 per cent, or £78, [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May could accelerate energy market reform, bringing forward plans within weeks after hinting [...]
A trio of challengers to the Big Six energy firms have come out in favour of new pricing restrictions as parliament [...]
EDF's shares tumbled to an all-time low today after the French state-owned utility firm launched a €4bn [...]
French state-owned utility firm EDF today said a drop in nuclear production hit its core earnings for 2016. [...]
There has been an explosion at a nuclear power plant on the northern coast of France, according to reports. [...]
The average cost of the cheapest energy tariffs available in the UK has jumped by seven per cent in the last two [...]
The UK government and French utility giant EDF signed the key contract for the new £18bn Hinkley Point C nuclear [...]
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded French utility giant EDF despite the UK government giving [...]
Content tagged with "EDF Energy"