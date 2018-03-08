Countrywide (CWD)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 83.10p Today's change: -5.03%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 83.10p 5 day change: -6.52%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 83.10p 6 month change: -33.52%

Contact details

Address: 17 Duke Street, Chelmsford, Essex, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1245 294 000
Fax:
Website: www.countrywide.co.uk

Company information

Shares in the UK's largest estate agent have plunged: Here's why

Shares in the UK's largest estate agent have plunged: Here's why

Shares in troubled estate agent Countrywide plunged more than 20 per cent as the market opened this morning, after [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
34
Views
3,274
UK rent bill rises over £50bn, but millennials are finally paying less

UK rent bill rises over £50bn, but millennials are finally paying less

Renters in the UK paid out £51.6bn to landlords last year, the highest rent bill on record. [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
726
Countrywide's chief executive has resigned after recent profit warning

Countrywide's chief executive has resigned after recent profit warning

Alison Platt has resigned as chief executive of estate agent Countrywide, and will stand down from the board, after [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
23
Views
2,340
Why shares in the UK's biggest estate agent Countrywide are plummeting

Why shares in the UK's biggest estate agent Countrywide are plummeting

Estate agent Countrywide is the biggest faller on the London Stock Exchange today after the company issued a profit [...]

18 January 2018
Shares
8
Views
1,317
Finally - Central London property prices to rise this year

Finally - Central London property prices to rise this year

Prime central London (PCL) property prices will rise two per cent this year followed by four per cent and five [...]

21 August 2017
Shares
26
Views
2,993
Here's how much rents in London have gone up by

Here's how much rents in London have gone up by

London recorded a rise in rents in July following eight consecutive months of falls, according to Countrywide’s [...]

14 August 2017
Shares
14
Views
456
Profits at the UK's largest estate agent have fallen 98 per cent

Profits at the UK's largest estate agent have fallen 98 per cent

Countrywide, the UK's largest estate agent, said profits had almost been wiped out in the first half of the year [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
54
Views
3,171
Old is gold: Retirees spend a record £3.7bn paying rent

Old is gold: Retirees spend a record £3.7bn paying rent

Retirees in Britain have paid £3.7bn in rent in the last year, up a whopping 216 per cent from the £1.2bn they [...]

12 June 2017
Shares
3
Views
170
Countryslide: Struggling estate agent Countrywide's income slips

Countryslide: Struggling estate agent Countrywide's income slips

The UK's largest estate agent, Countrywide, announced a 13 per cent slide in income today as stamp duty reforms [...]

27 April 2017
Views
896
Focus On North Greenwich: a hotspot for Canary Wharf commuters

Focus On North Greenwich: a hotspot for Canary Wharf commuters

Once a thriving naval port, North Greenwich has seen its ups and downs. As ships were replaced by trains and planes, [...]

7 April 2017
Shares
18
Views
1,751
Profits at the UK's largest estate agent have fallen by more than half

Profits at the UK's largest estate agent have fallen by more than half

Shares in the UK's largest estate agent have tumbled after it admitted pre-tax profit plummeted by close to 60 [...]

9 March 2017
Views
922
The housing white paper's big winners: Housebuilder and estate agent shares

The housing white paper's big winners: Housebuilder and estate agent shares

If you work in residential property, today is a good day - share prices went up across the board after the government [...]

7 February 2017
Shares
8
Views
809
Jean-Christophe Novelli will cook you dinner if you buy this house

Jean-Christophe Novelli will cook you dinner if you buy this house

From £430,000 and £875,000 (Help to Buy available) [...]

27 January 2017
Shares
1
Views
311
Countrywide says slowdown in sales volumes will continue next year

Countrywide says slowdown in sales volumes will continue next year

Countrywide's share price climbed three per cent in morning trading despite a drop in the estate agency group's [...]

13 January 2017
Shares
3
Views
404
Estate agent Lambert Smith Hampton is up for sale

Estate agent Lambert Smith Hampton is up for sale

Countrywide has put estate agents Lambert Smith Hampton up for sale, according to reports. [...]

15 December 2016
Shares
3
Views
1,029

Content tagged with "Countrywide"