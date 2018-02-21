Barratt Developments (BDEV)

Contact details

Address: Barratt House, Cartwright Way, Forest Business Park, Bardon Hill, Coalville, Leicestershire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1530 278 278
Fax: +44 (0) 1530 278 279
Website: www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk

Company information

The company is one of the country's best-recognised builders, operating a network of over 30 housebuilding divisions throughout the UK.

Barratt Developments announces £175m special dividend for 2019

Barratt Developments announces £175m special dividend for 2019

Barratt Developments has today announced a special dividend for 2019, on the back of strong revenue and profit [...]

21 February 2018
Views
253
Barratt Developments share price dips as it unveils uptick in completions

Barratt Developments share price dips as it unveils uptick in completions

Housebuilder Barratt Developments has reported an increase in completions in the six months to 31 December, and [...]

11 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
507
FTSE 100 housebuilder bosses lined up to pocket £126m in 2018

FTSE 100 housebuilder bosses lined up to pocket £126m in 2018

Bosses of the top FTSE 100 housebuilders are in line for an epic £126m payout next year as part of their long-term [...]

14 December 2017
Shares
3
Views
3,662
Housebuilder shares are falling for the second day in a row: Here's why

Housebuilder shares are falling for the second day in a row: Here's why

Shares in housebuilders tumbled for the second consecutive day this morning, after a double whammy of bad news [...]

9 November 2017
Views
1,229
Here's why housebuilder shares are down today

Here's why housebuilder shares are down today

It was a bad morning for housebuilders, with companies listed on both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dragging the indices [...]

8 November 2017
Shares
13
Views
2,506
Barratt shares have fallen after it failed to keep up with its rivals

Barratt shares have fallen after it failed to keep up with its rivals

Pre-tax profits jumped at Barratt Developments last year, but shares fell in early trading as it failed to keep [...]

6 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
638
Barratt says it has built the most new homes since 2008

Barratt says it has built the most new homes since 2008

Barratt Developments became the latest housebuilder to unveil a sunshiney set of results, after it said its completion [...]

12 July 2017
Shares
7
Views
290
City Moves for 23 June 2017 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 23 June 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover printing stars, property and accountancy. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

23 June 2017
Shares
18
Views
365
Britain's biggest builder Barratt gets beancounter boost

Britain's biggest builder Barratt gets beancounter boost

Barratt Developments today appointed a new finance chief, ending a five-month period where Britain’s biggest [...]

22 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
251
Revealed: The nine property giants Neil Woodford is putting his money on

Revealed: The nine property giants Neil Woodford is putting his money on

Star fund manager Neil Woodford is putting his money on property giants in the UK, the latest tally of his portfolio [...]

18 May 2017
Views
1,075
Barratt's share price booms as it announces profit will top expectations

Barratt's share price booms as it announces profit will top expectations

Barratt Development's share price is booming this morning, up by more than four per cent, after the housebuilder [...]

10 May 2017
Shares
3
Views
565
MPs call for an end to the "dominance" of the big housebuilders

MPs call for an end to the "dominance" of the big housebuilders

MPs are calling for an end to the dominance of big housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt [...]

29 April 2017
Shares
14
Views
1,872
Barratt's just sold 172 luxury London new-build flats as rental homes

Barratt's just sold 172 luxury London new-build flats as rental homes

Here's an unusual move by a housebuilder: Barratt Homes has bundled together 172 flats at various developments [...]

6 March 2017
Shares
34
Views
2,453
Barratt hikes divi as profits edge higher

Barratt hikes divi as profits edge higher

It's been a decent six months for housebuilder Barratt, which today announced it was hiking its divi after profits [...]

22 February 2017
Shares
1
Views
364
Four arrests were made as part of Barratt Developments bribery probe

Four arrests were made as part of Barratt Developments bribery probe

Four arrests were made last year in connection with bribery allegations involving housebuilder Barratt Developments, [...]

25 January 2017
Shares
2
Views
703

