Supermarket sweep: Big four chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of growth

The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]

6 March 2018
Views
489
Morrisons to be hit by £100m equal pay claim

Morrisons is set to be the latest major supermarket chain to be hit by an equal pay claim. [...]

5 March 2018
Views
506
Asda becomes latest big supermarket to publish gender pay gap data

Asda has become the latest supermarket to publish its gender pay gap reporting, revealing its median pay difference [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
15
Views
595
Asda holds onto sales growth for third consecutive quarter

Asda today reported a sales rise over the Christmas trading period as it lowered prices to compete with fast-growing [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
148
Petrol war re-ignites: Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrison slash pump prices

Sainsbury's has joined its rivals with a fresh round of petrol price cuts, meaning three of the big supermarket [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
2,630
Tesco's budget brand would face a big battle

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Tesco needs to do something rather drastic if it’s going to carry [...]

13 February 2018
Views
492
It is on: Petrol price war kicks off

A UK petrol price war has kicked off with three of the big four supermarkets slashing prices at the pumps. [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
934
Tesco is facing a record £4bn equal pay claim

Tesco is facing its first – and the largest ever in UK history – equal pay claim, in which claimant employees [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
54
Views
1,124
Shoppers swap booze and biscuits for vegan meals and medicine

Shoppers have swapped booze and biscuits for meat-free meals and medicines as their New Year Resolutions dominated [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
290
Tesco wins out in battle of the big four for festive sales

Tesco has been crowned winner of the "golden quarter" after figures revealed it recorded the largest sales growth [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
2,422
Biggest shopping day ever forecast as festive splurging begins

Next Friday will see the biggest shopping day of the year - and perhaps the biggest ever recorded - as festive [...]

12 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
347
Asda grows sales for second consecutive quarter

Asda has increased its sales for the second quarter in a row, but warned today that the market will be "challenging" [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
4
Views
106
Sainsbury's outpaces rest of Big Four as shoppers turn festive

Lidl has kept its crown as the UK's fastest growing grocer for a fifth quarter in a row, as Sainsbury's becomes [...]

14 November 2017
Views
1,093
Asda names Roger Burnley as new chief executive

Asda has chosen Roger Burnley, the supermarket's chief operating officer, as its new chief executive. [...]

30 October 2017
Shares
9
Views
601
Supermarket Morrisons to report a lift from inflation

Morrisons the fourth-biggest grocer in Britain, will update investors this week about the effect of price inflation [...]

29 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
591

