The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]
Morrisons is set to be the latest major supermarket chain to be hit by an equal pay claim. [...]
Asda has become the latest supermarket to publish its gender pay gap reporting, revealing its median pay difference [...]
Asda today reported a sales rise over the Christmas trading period as it lowered prices to compete with fast-growing [...]
Sainsbury's has joined its rivals with a fresh round of petrol price cuts, meaning three of the big supermarket [...]
It's a truth universally acknowledged that Tesco needs to do something rather drastic if it’s going to carry [...]
A UK petrol price war has kicked off with three of the big four supermarkets slashing prices at the pumps. [...]
Tesco is facing its first – and the largest ever in UK history – equal pay claim, in which claimant employees [...]
Shoppers have swapped booze and biscuits for meat-free meals and medicines as their New Year Resolutions dominated [...]
Tesco has been crowned winner of the "golden quarter" after figures revealed it recorded the largest sales growth [...]
Next Friday will see the biggest shopping day of the year - and perhaps the biggest ever recorded - as festive [...]
Asda has increased its sales for the second quarter in a row, but warned today that the market will be "challenging" [...]
Lidl has kept its crown as the UK's fastest growing grocer for a fifth quarter in a row, as Sainsbury's becomes [...]
Asda has chosen Roger Burnley, the supermarket's chief operating officer, as its new chief executive. [...]
Morrisons the fourth-biggest grocer in Britain, will update investors this week about the effect of price inflation [...]
Content tagged with "Asda"