Emily Nicolle

Global digital innovation leader Capgemini is buying Adaptive Lab, a London-based digital design studio, with the motive of expanding its UK presence.

Capgemini would not confirm the terms of the deal, but a source told City A.M. that the acquisition is set to be in the tens of millions.

Established in 2009, Adaptive Lab counts Santander, Standard Life, Vodafone and Three among some of its clientele.

The tech platform designs digital projects based on real customer data, testing and evolving offerings, scaling the model quickly to give clients the competitive advantage. Adaptive recently helped mobile provider Three launch its latest SIM-only brand, and led the development of Vodafone's V-Auto app for automotive vehicle security.

"To compete in these fast-moving markets, companies need to completely rethink how they approach growth," said James Haycock, managing director and founder of Adaptive Lab.

"Our vision is to bring design, business and technology skills together in small, collaborative teams to help our clients do just that. It allows organisations to quickly pilot, scale and learn so that they can seize business opportunities before anyone else."

Upon completion of the transaction, Adaptive's team of 50 will be merged with the London office of experience design firm Idean, joining its global network under the new branding of Idean UK.

Haycock will take on a senior management role at Idean UK as part of the deal, City A.M. has learned. Idean was acquired by Capgemini in February last year.

"Idean shares our philosophy and our ambition to take this modern approach global," continued Haycock. "They also recognise our special culture and how important this is in attracting the best talent and delivering impactful work."