Capgemini to make 1,500 UK hires in 2021

Capgemini plans to hire 1,500 new team members across the UK in the next year, adding to its existing 8,800-strong workforce.

A third of the new recruits are expected to be sourced through the professional services firm’s long-running graduate and apprentice programmes, now in their 10th and 12th years respectively.

The grad and apprentice programmes currently employ 600 people, but a further 470 will be added in 2021.

Elsewhere, Capgemini plans to poach talent from across the UK. The firm will open new roles in locations including Glasgow, Inverness, Telford, Worthing, Manchester, Liverpool and Treforest.

In Scotland alone, the new headcount will be approximately 400 employees – in addition to the 250 roles announced for the Highlands at the end of last year.

Paul Margetts, managing director of Capgemini in the UK, said: “The events of the past year have proved that digital talent is more critical than ever as businesses rapidly accelerate their digital transformation and look to technology, particularly cloud, to solve some of today’s most pressing issues.

“I am proud of the role Capgemini continues to play in growing this vital talent but we know that we have to go further, which is one of the reasons we’ve doubled our early talent intake plans this year.”

The UK is Capgemini’s third largest market following France and North America.