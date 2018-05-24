Rebecca Smith

Sadiq Khan has said he would back proposals for a hyperloop system in the capital, and that Transport for London (TfL) would be ready to help deliver the plans.

London's transport body does not intend to develop proposals itself at present, but the mayor said he is keeping tabs on developments, and TfL will "of course" work to support any specific ideas put forward for the capital.

Hyperloop is the brainchild of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, and envisages transporting passengers and cargo at speeds of up to 700mph.

Passengers and cargo would travel in pods inside low-friction tubes with little air pressure to slow them down.

Former Conservative transport minister Steve Norris wrote in City A.M. last month saying the hyperloop train was leaving the station and the UK needed to be on it.

London Assembly Conservative member Tony Devenish has since asked the mayor what plans he had "to put his weight behind this opportunity to the benefit of London business and Londoners".

The London mayor has now said in response, that if a specific hyperloop development was proposed for the capital, TfL would be ready to work with the government to deliver it.

He said: "In my transport strategy, I make clear that improving London's regional, national and international links is vital to the success of the national economy, as well as ensuring that the wider city region remains successful."

Khan added:

While Transport for London (TfL) has no current plans to develop a hyperloop network, I will continue to monitor developments with this innovative new technology. If a specific development is proposed, TfL would of course be ready to work with government and other partners to ensure that it was designed to deliver the greatest benefit for London and the region as a whole.

Sir Richard Branson is already on board with hyperloop's potential, and is teaming up with Dubai port operator DP World Cargo to deliver freight "at the speed of flight" in a delivery on-demand service using the transport system.

Branson became involved in Hyperloop One last year, investing in it, becoming chairman and renaming it Virgin Hyperloop One.

Virgin Hyperloop One has also shortlisted 10 proposals in a global challenge to identify the strongest potential routes in the world for new hyperloop systems.

Two of the routes shortlisted in September are within the UK - a 50 minute Edinburgh to London one that encompasses Birmingham and Manchester, and a 47 minute Glasgow to Liverpool option.

