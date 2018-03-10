Rebecca Smith

Boris Johnson said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince's "sweeping reform programme" was "hugely beneficial" to the UK too, following bilateral meetings this week.

At the end of a three-day visit from Mohammed bin Salman, the foreign secretary said:

The Crown Prince’s sweeping reform programme is bringing positive economic and social changes to the country. These reforms are hugely beneficial to Saudi Arabia and, as we have seen this week with Saudi Arabia’s pledge to bring £65bn to the UK over the next 10 years, to the UK too.

Read more: Our outdated notions of Saudi Arabia risk hampering economic progress

The Crown Prince's first official overseas trip was marked with engagements with the Queen, Prince of Wales and meetings with the Prime Minister.

During the trip, Theresa May and the Crown Prince announced the UK-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership council, committing to "a long-term partnership" to boost political and security cooperation.

Johnson added:

Of course, there are areas where we do not agree with our Saudi colleagues. But working closely together allows us to have constructive discussions on these issues, and we have used this week as an opportunity to do that.

The UK government said the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen had been a key focus of talks, and the urgent need to reach a political solution.

The Crown Prince's arrival in the UK came amid protests over his country's role in the war in Yemen.

In the joint communique from the trip, the UK recognised the potential for Saudi Arabia as "a global investment powerhouse" and committed to work with the country on its goals for industrialisation and human capital development.

Private sector groups are also being established to support the expansion of key sectors, including asset management, real estate, life sciences and technology.

The City of London Corporation's policy chair, Catherine McGuinness, has been chosen to assemble the asset management and financial services group, while entrepreneur Mike Lynch will head up technology and innovation.

Read more: US poised to overtake Saudi Arabia and Russia as top oil producer in 2018