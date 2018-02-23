Friday 23 February 2018 4:22pm

Trump announces the "largest ever" set of sanctions against North Korea

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Trump was speaking at a conservative conference (Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump has said the US will launch the "largest ever" package of sanctions against North Korea.

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump said: "The Treasury Department will soon be taking new action to further cut off sources of revenue and fuel that the regime uses to fund its nuclear program and sustain its military by targeting 56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses that are assisting North Korea in evading sanctions."

North and South Korea had recently set aside their differences to come together for a symbolic moment of unity at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, but stricter sanctions could disrupt talks of a possible summit between the leaders of the two countries.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is in Pyeongchang for the closing ceremony of the Olympics.

​It comes after North Korea conducted a series of missile tests last year, spurring a war of words between the US President and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Read more: Trump tells North Korean leader his nuclear button is "much bigger"

