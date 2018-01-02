Ross McLean

West Ham boss David Moyes heaped praise on his side and their refusal to accept anything other than victory after a dramatic 2-1 win over relegation rivals West Brom lifted them out of the Premier League drop zone.

The Hammers prevailed courtesy of a 94th-minute strike from striker Andy Carroll, who steered home Marko Arnautovic’s low cross to earn his side a potentially priceless three points in their battle to remain in the top flight.

The 28-year-old had earlier hauled West Ham level with his first goal of the season, powering a forceful header beyond West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster after the Baggies had taken the lead through James McClean’s 25-yard strike.

“It was so important as it could have gone either way,” said Moyes. “The first half was not good, but the second half was much more like it. We got the reward for keeping at it.”

Maximum points lifted West Ham to 16th, increasing the pressure on West Brom and their former manager Alan Pardew in the process. The Hammers are a point clear of the bottom three, while the Baggies are 19th, four points adrift of safety.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, instigated a second-half fightback to continue their upturn in form and ease their own relegation fears as Luka Milivojevic’s late strike sealed a 2-1 triumph over struggling Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

Milivojevic, who missed a stoppage-time penalty against Manchester City on Sunday, curled home a 25-yard effort in the 80th minute after James McArthur had cancelled out Shane Long’s opener.

Palace have now lost just once in 11 Premier League games and have moved to 14th, two points clear of Stoke in 18th, while the Saints are 17th.

Their joy was tempered, however, by news that centre-half Scott Dann and forward Jason Puncheon are set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to cruciate knee ligament injuries.

Champions-elect Manchester City tightened their grip on the Premier League title by beating Watford 3-1. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero either side of a Christian Kabasele own goal ensured City moved 15 points clear at the summit.