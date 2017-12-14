Joe Hall

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has bemoaned "harsh" fixture re-scheduling for TV that requires his side to play three Premier League games in six days over the Christmas period.

The Eagles host Arsenal on Thursday 28 November, two days after most clubs play on Boxing Day, in an 8pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

Hodgson's men then travel to Manchester City two days later on New Year's Eve in a live game on BT Sport, before travelling to Southampton on 2 January.

"We’ve only got one day between our game against Man City and Southampton away - I find that harsh," said Hodgson.

"I understand too that the television does play a big part in our lives in the Premier League, they pay a lot of money, and we do have to do these things.

"But if you were asking if I'm happy to play two very, very important matches - Man City at home and Southampton away - with one day in between then I can't lie and sit here saying it's perfectly fine because we'll find it very hard.

"We find it hard with two days or three days in between matches, let alone one day. Particularly because we don't have a very big squad."

Palace travel to inform Leicester this weekend after they moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season by beating Watford last weekend.