Lynsey Barber

Uber's legal battle with London regulators is set to move forward with a court hearing due to take place this week over its licence to operate in the capital.

The preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates court on Monday will lay out plans for the full case to be heard some time next year.

It comes after the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned that Uber's appeal is likely to go on for years.

Transport for London said it would not renew Uber's licence due to safety concerns in a shock move in September. Uber lodged an appeal against the decision, during which time it can continue to operate, with talks between TfL and Uber's top boss Dara Khosrowshahi failing to reach a resolution.

But the firm, which suffered another set back after having its licence suspended in Sheffield last week, said that "constructive" talks were still taking place with the regulator.

"We filed our appeal so that we can continue serving millions if riders and tens of thousands of drivers in London," said a spokesperson.

"However, we continue to have constructive discussions with Transport for London in order to resolve this. As our new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has said, we are determined to make things right."

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the European Court of Justice is due to make a ruling in the coming weeks over whether Uber should be considered a digital platform or a transport company. This is expected to have wide-ranging implications for the way it is regulate