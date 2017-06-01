Lucy White

Artificial intelligence (AI) could pose a threat to the fabric of our society, according to an opinion published last night by the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC).

The EESC's Workers' Group, which is comprised of representatives from national trade unions, found 11 areas in which AI raises societal concerns – ranging from labour to warfare.

AI, which covers technology as diverse as the Netflix algorithms which predict your next favourite show to futuristic autonomous robots, should be regulated by EU policy to make it work for society and social wellbeing, the group said.

“We need a human-in-command approach to AI, where machines remain machines and people retain control over these machines at all times,” said the group's spokesperson Catelijne Muller.

“It is up to us to decide if we want certain jobs to be performed, care to be given or medical decisions to be made by AI, and if we want to accept AI that may jeopardise our safety, privacy or autonomy.”

Read more: Artificial intelligence and robots are one of the biggest technological risks to the world

The AI market currently amounts to around $664m, according to the EU, and is expected to grow to $38.8bn by 2025.

Norms and standards should be developed to regulate this market, the EESC said, including an ethical code and labour strategies to protect jobs.

So what are the 11 social areas which are under threat from AI?