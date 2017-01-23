Courtney Goldsmith

The world's largest burger chain reported its fourth-quarter earnings were better than analysts expected as US restaurant sales beat forecasts.

The figures

Global sales rose 2.7 per cent in the three months to 31 December and 3.8 per cent for the full year, which was the company's strongest annual global comparable sales growth since 2011.

Total revenue fell for the tenth straight quarter, dropping five per cent to $6.03bn, while operating income rose five per cent to $1.97bn.

Comparable sales at US restaurants fell 1.3 per cent in the period due to a comparatively strong quarter the year before after the launch of the All Day Breakfast.

International restaurant sales increased 2.8 per cent for the quarter as the UK led a strong performance.

Why it's interesting

Watford's own Steven Easterbrook took the helm of the burger slinging giant in early 2015, and he began the implementation of a company turnaround plan that is still in the works. Facets of the plan include selling restaurants to franchisees, streamlining the menu and delivering an "enhanced McDonald's experience" for customers around the world.

In December, the company said it would move its tax base from Luxembourg to the UK after facing scrutiny from EU regulators.

Analysts predicted a slightly higher drop of 1.4 per cent in US sales, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. And although revenue fell, Thomson Reuters analysts bet on an average of $5.99bn compared to McDonald's significantly higher results.

What McDonald's said

McDonald's president and chief executive Steve Easterbrook said