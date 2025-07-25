Jonathan Reynolds slams wealth tax as ‘daft’ in broadside against Labour left

Reynolds insisted that much of Labour policy already constitutes taxes on the wealthy.

Jonathan Reynolds has dismissed the prospect of a wealth tax as “daft”, amidst repeated warnings from the City that the policy would damage the UK economy.

In a podcast interview with GB News, the business secretary told those on the left of the Labour party: “Get serious!”

He said: “This Labour Government has increased taxes on wealth as opposed to income – the taxes on private jets, private schools, changes through inheritance tax, capital gains tax.”

The business secretary said that this kind of tax – alongside the existing taxes on assets and wealth – has no equivalent around the world: “Switzerland has a levy, but they don’t have capital gains or inheritance tax.

“There’s no kind of magic [tax]. We’re not going to do anything daft like that.

Reynolds added: “I say to people: ‘Be serious about this.’ The idea you can just levy everyone… What if your wealth was not in your bank account, [what if it was] in fine wine or art?”

To wealth tax or not to wealth tax?

Open speculation around a wealth tax was sparked by an intervention made by former Labour leader Lord Kinnock.

Kinnock criticised the government’s “lack of vision” and called for a two per cent tax on those with more than £6m.

Senior figures in the Labour Party – all the way up to Downing Street – have since publicly toyed with the idea of a wealth tax.

There was even another Kinnock in the mix – Stephen, the health minister – who told LBC that Rachel Reeves is looking “very carefully” at a wealth tax.

A Number 10 spokesperson said following Kinnock’s comments: “We have repeatedly said those with the broadest shoulders carry the greatest burden and the choices we have made reflect that.”

“Those with the broadest shoulders” has become a familiar refrain to media watchers as Labour spokespeople have grappled with the issue on air.