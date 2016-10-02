Oliver Gill

The developer behind the regeneration of Battersea Power Station has claimed that the project will provide a £20bn boost to the British economy.

An economic impact assessment by the Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) quantified the economic injection of the transformation and added that the project will have created over 20,000 jobs, according to reports in the Sunday Telegraph.

With house prices starting at £338,000 and peaking at £10m, the chief executive of BPSDC, Rob Tincknell said that 85 per cent of properties in the development had now been snapped up.

The news comes after it was confirmed on Wednesday that tech giants Apple would be leasing 500,000 square fee of space at the development from 2021 – moving 1,400 of its employees from Oxford Circus.

However, the positive sentiment was tempered by Tincknell who criticises the overhaul of the stamp duty land tax regime. On Friday it was revealed by HM Revenue and Customs that London sales accounted for nearly half of all stamp duty paid in the last 12 months.

"The stamp duty changes were supposed to make London more affordable. In my opinion it has done exactly the opposite," said Tincknell.