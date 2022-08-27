Zahawi: Middle-earners will also need help with energy bills

Chancellor Zahawi said middle-earners will also need help with their energy bills.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said that middle-earners will also need help with their energy bills.

The comments come as Ofgem announced yesterday the energy price cap will rise over 80 per cent to £3,549 per year from October.

Zahawi told the Telegraph that support should not be given only to people on benefits but also to those earning up to £45,000 per year.

“My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits,” Zahawi told the outlet. “If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.”

Under current government plans, families will receive a £400 refund, which will be paid in instalments from October, while households on Universal credit will obtain an additional £650.

Pensioners are set to receive a second instalment of £300.

According to the Chancellor, people should consider cutting down on their energy consumption.

“The reality is that we should all look at our energy consumption, it is a difficult time,” Zahawi told reporters on Friday, while revealing the Treasury was working on further support.

“We know we need to do more because actually the most vulnerable households have no cushion,” he added.

“More help is on its way … I am doing the work to make sure that will be in place throughout next year.”

Writing in City A.M. earlier this week, the Chancellor said there would be “ready-made options for the energy crisis” for the next prime minister.

Announced on 5 September, the new Conservative leader and Prime Minister is widely expected to be foreign secretary Liz Truss, who is leading the contest against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.