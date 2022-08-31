Letters: Electrify the energy story

We need much more renewable energy than what we currently have available

[Re: Zahawi: Middle-earners will also need help with bills, August 27]

Another blow. The price cap. Another economic failure. Just when people were starting to see the possibilities of an electrified life, the perception of energy is taking an ugly turn. However, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to solve our Energy Trilemma – renewable independence, low cost, and low carbon.

I urge you to look below the public narrative. We need to electrify everything as fast as possible. We need to dial up renewable resources, and we can already implement flexible energy management systems to support this. Our current grid requires £2bn just to keep up. We can do so much better, and we already have the tools to do this.

One-third of households are predicted to plunge into energy poverty. Businesses, governments, and the public need to engage with smart grid solutions. We have a chance to redefine our relationship with energy. Let’s not let this crisis go to waste.

Nick Woolley