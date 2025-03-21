Yours for £70k: Harry Kane’s old Bentley supercar up for sale

Harry Kane bought the Bentley in 2020 but the luxury car is now up for sale again

Football fans and rare car enthusiasts have been given the chance to buy a limited edition Bentley Continental previously owned by England captain Harry Kane.

A reliable, high-performance machine – albeit lacking the thrills of more exotic imports – Kane has become something of a collector during his record-breaking career on the pitch.

He bought the Bentley Continental GT Supersports, which costs more than £200,000 when new, in 2020 and called it “a beautiful, beautiful car”.

One of just 710 ever made, it is now being offered for £70,000 on Auto Trader.

Kane chose to buy the car in white – a nod to the colours of Tottenham Hotspur, for whom he was playing at the time, and England – with black 21 inch alloy wheels.

Other luxury features include heated and ventilated seats with a massage function, an electric rear spoiler and an eight-speaker audio system. It has 25,400 miles on the clock.

“It’s not every day that a car with such star appeal comes onto the market,” said Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader.

“Harry Kane’s former Bentley Continental is a rare example of luxury craftsmanship, and with its celebrity connection, it’s sure to turn heads.

“With over 80m visits to our site each month, we expect this unique vehicle to attract plenty of attention from football fans and car enthusiasts alike.”

Kane chose the Bentley Continental GT Supersports in white

It comes as Kane prepares to lead England in World Cup qualifiers against Albania tonight and Latvia on Monday, the first games of new coach Thomas Tuchel’s tenure.

Kane left Spurs for Bayern Munich in summer 2023 and the German club gives all players an Audi, which they are expected to drive to training and matches.

He chose a black Q8 e-tron worth £58,000 as part of the scheme, a long-standing arrangement with Bayern sponsor Audi.

Kane, who has also owned a £100,000 Range Rover, a favourite with footballers, and a more modest £35,000 Jaguar F-Pace.

He splashed out on the Bentley Continental GT Supersports five years ago – only to discover Tottenham teammate Dele Alli had done the same.

“I thought I’d treat myself to a sports car,” he said at the time. “I was looking at most of them really, but because I play golf I wanted something with a bit of room, nothing too low, something a bit different.

“They are only making 710 of them. I’ve gone for white with black wheels. It’s a beautiful, beautiful car. It’s my first real sports car.

“Down the line, maybe if I win a few trophies, I can treat myself to a Ferrari or a Lamborghini.”