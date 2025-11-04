Young people plot a path for progress

The One Young World summit in Munich

The Notebook is where the City’s movers and shakers have their say, today it’s Ella Robertson McKay with the pen

This week, I’m in Munich, running the One Young World Summit – a gathering of over 2,200 young leaders, entrepreneurs, and activists from more than 190 countries. It’s the world’s most international forum dedicated to accelerating social impact and corporate change, and the capability on display here is extraordinary.

Our goal is simple: to connect and empower this generation of change-makers. It’s clear that many of the systemic problems we face – from social inequality to the climate crisis – are rooted in a leadership vacuum. Our current systems were built for a different, linear time, and we desperately need fresh perspectives at the decision-making table. The young leaders we convene aren’t waiting for permission; they’re already finding solutions to the world’s most complex issues, whether it’s developing sustainable business models or designing ethical AI.

That’s why providing young leaders with spaces where they can learn responsible leadership is crucial. These are the people challenging the existing systems, offering innovative, ground-up insights that are indispensable for any forward-thinking business or government looking to decarbonise and build resilience. Failure to engage with them is a missed opportunity to tap into the solutions that will genuinely drive sustainable growth.

The importance of this generation only grows as we focus on global climate action. Young people are tirelessly advocating for meaningful change at the UN’s climate negotiations. As the world sets its sights on COP30, which begins next week in Belém, Brazil, their voices become the most vital tool for change. It is their urgency, integrity, and solutions-oriented approach – with a focus on systemic change and sustainable development – that will pressure global leaders to deliver on ambitious targets. They are the inheritors of the planet, and we must ensure they have the network, the platform, and the support to build the sustainable future they demand.

Anniversaries and why they matter

Anniversaries matter. They bind us to what shape our communities and provide lessons that ensure history remains a living part of the present.

In Munich this week we paid tribute to significant moments in human history – the end of Apartheid and the 80 years since the nuclear attacks on Japan in World War II – through conversations with activists and Nobel-Laureate members of the Nihon Hidankyo.

The lessons learned from both dialogues were simple and profound: few things remain as strong as the human spirit and we must protect it at all costs.

Business as a force for good

You often hear that ‘business as a force for good’ is over. That global firms no longer care about the next generation of talent and are investing heavily in new technologies rather than recruiting people.

Tell that to the corporate partners from a host of FTSE100 and Fortune 500 firms who sent their senior leadership team to Munich to set out exactly what purpose-driven business means to them.

The message from Munich was loud and clear: there are plenty of corporate citizens who believe wholeheartedly in the power of young people to deliver tangible positive social and political change.

Ella Robertson McKay is Managing Director of One Young World – the largest global network of young people who are making positive change across communities and businesses. This week it is hosting its annual Summit in Munich bringing together 2,200 young leaders from 190 countries. Collectively, the network has generated in excess of $4bn worth of social impact in the last three years alone.

Make time for Toklas

Toklas on Surrey Street is a recent favourite. I went on a rainy evening, and it didn’t disappoint. Delicious food, great wine, and fantastic service. Don’t skip the fried feta with honey and chilli.



Quote of the week “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” African Proverb