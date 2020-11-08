Young Britons worst hit by Covid lockdowns, says new study

Young people have been disproportionately affected by the UK’s Covid lockdowns and other restrictions, according to a new study.

A study by NatWest/Centre for Social Justice found 20 per cent of all Britons saw their income fall this year, with 27 per cent of young people reporting decreases.

Debit card spending on local services, such as hairdressers and beauticians, has plummeted by more than 20 per cent in London alone, according to the new figures.

Eating out was also down by 11 per cent in the nation’s capital.

The study has also showed spending on debit cards had the largest increases in the UK’s towns and smaller cities, with increases of “more than 30 per cent in certain parts of the north of England, Scotland and Wales”.

This is in line with the nature of the country’s Covid lockdowns and subsequent restrictions, which has seen the high streets of central London and other major cities left deserted.

Andy Cook, chief executive of the Centre for Social Justice, said the government needed to target young Britons in further financial support packages.

“Unless government and business acts, Britain’s young people are on the verge of catastrophe,” he said.

“The lockdown measures of 2020, although they have saved lives, cannot be isolated from economic, social and community concerns.



“The first lockdown saw a positive wave of community action and support for local businesses.”

NatWest Group chief executive Alison Roe added: “Existing trends are accelerating and new ones emerging.

“The solutions require a collaborative response from government, businesses and communities, in particular to ensure our young people have every opportunity to succeed.”