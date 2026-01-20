Xsolla Expands Payment Coverage in Portugal With MB Way, a Leading Mobile Wallet Trusted by 6 Million Customers, to Unlock New Growth Opportunities for Game Developers

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced the expansion of its payments solution in Portugal with the addition of MB Way.

Portugal is a leader in digital transformation, with nearly 90% of its population online, high smartphone usage, and a strong adoption of mobile banking. Trusted by 6 million people, connected to 11 million cards, supported by 28 banks, and driving 496 million transactions in 2024, MB Way provides 95% market coverage, allowing most bank customers to use the service. MB Way is the leading mobile wallet in Portugal, with an estimated market share of 34%-45% of all e-commerce transactions locally. By adding MB Way as a payment method to its portfolio, Xsolla continues to deliver the fast and flexible payment experience Portuguese players expect.

Key benefits of the MB Way integration include:

Increased market reach : MB Way is one of the most popular digital wallets in Portugal, used by millions of consumers, helping developers to reach a broader base of local players who prefer mobile payments over cards.

MB Way is one of the most popular digital wallets in Portugal, used by millions of consumers, helping developers to reach a broader base of local players who prefer mobile payments over cards. Higher conversion rates: Players can complete purchases quickly through their phones without entering card details, reducing friction at checkout and lowering cart abandonment rates.

Players can complete purchases quickly through their phones without entering card details, reducing friction at checkout and lowering cart abandonment rates. Local, instant, and secure transactions: Backed by 28 Portuguese banks, MB Way processes payments in real time, offering players a fast, localized experience in their own language and currency, while providing developers with secure, fraud-resistant transactions.

Backed by 28 Portuguese banks, MB Way processes payments in real time, offering players a fast, localized experience in their own language and currency, while providing developers with secure, fraud-resistant transactions. Mobile-first convenience: As a wallet designed for mobile users, MB Way fits perfectly into the gaming environment, making in-app purchases smooth, intuitive, and familiar for players.

As a wallet designed for mobile users, MB Way fits perfectly into the gaming environment, making in-app purchases smooth, intuitive, and familiar for players. Improved retention and revenue: By offering a trusted local payment method, developers can build loyalty and encourage repeat purchases, leading to higher customer satisfaction and sustained revenue growth.

“Bringing a new payment method to Portugal isn’t just about ticking a box; it’s about recognizing the local preferences,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “When players feel the payment flow is native to them, adoption accelerates and retention strengthens.”

From Europe to the world, Xsolla connects developers to local payment methods that reach more players, drive more conversions, and grow revenue. And now, with MB Way in Portugal, success is just a tap away.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

