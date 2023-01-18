Worth the cost? Driving groups issue safety concerns as govt floats year delay of MOT testing to save £100m

MOT testing could be delayed by a year under current government plans to cut costs for drivers.

MOT testing could be delayed by a year under current plans, but driving groups say they are “totally” opposed on safety grounds.

Motoring groups the AA and RAC have warned ministers that “drivers don’t agree” with plans to delay testing and “believe it’s dangerous”, with more cars unfit for road use.

This comes after the Department for Transport (DfT) launched a public consultation today, to have light vehicles such as cars, motorbikes and vans have their first MOT four years after registration.

Under current laws, car and van owners need to do a MOT three years after registering their vehicle – and then annually.

According to the DfT, delaying the MOT by a year could save UK motorists around £100m a year, as the test costs on average £40.

“Views are being sought to update MOT testing for cars, motorbikes and vans to ensure roadworthiness checks continue to balance costs on motorists while ensuring road safety, keeping up with advances in vehicle technology, and tackling vehicle emissions,” the government said in a statement.

“Ensuring that the UK maintains its world-class record on road safety is at the heart of the proposals.”

The consultation is also looking at whether to change the frequency of testing after the first MOT.

Commenting on the proposal, AA’s president Edmund King said the motoring association was “totally” opposed to any changes “from an annual MOT.”

“Last year, 83 per cent of drivers said that the annual MOT was ‘very important’ for keeping our cars and roads as safe as possible, which highlights why an annual MOT must remain in place,” King added.

The AA president’s words were echoed by the RAC’s head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes, who said any proposed change in frequency was disappointing.

“Our research clearly shows drivers don’t agree with this and believe it’s dangerous,” Lyes said.

“It would also likely increase the number of unroadworthy vehicles on our roads – putting lives at risk – and not save drivers any money as they would likely end up with bigger repair bills as a result.”