World No172 beats Daniil Medvedev in French Open first round

World No172 Thiago Seyboth Wild shocked second seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the French Open, eliminating the former US Open winner in a five-set thriller.

On Court Philippe-Chatrier the Brazilian from Rio de Janeiro – whose appearance in the second round this week will be the furthest he’s made it in a Grand Slam – took the first set 7-6 before overwhelming favourite Medvedev – ranked highest on his side of the draw – levelled at one set all.

French Open shock

It looked as though the Russian had got the better of his opponent, winning the third set 6-2, but the 23-year-old South American levelled the match at two sets apiece.

The decider saw each player trade blows against one another but Seyboth Wild eventually pulled away and won the final set 6-4 to claim the biggest scalp of his career.

“I’ve watched Daniil play throughout my entire junior career and I’ve always dreamed of being on this court playing these kinds of players so it’s a dream come true,” Seyboth Wild said after the win on Tuesday evening.

“Walking on the court I really just wanted to get the angles, use my forehand against his and it worked pretty well.

“It was pretty tough and I started cramping at the end of the second set. I couldn’t serve the way I wanted to. I could only do my best and it worked. I am really happy with the way I played.

“I don’t think my coach will let me have the day off. That’s the way tennis works. You stay on the court, you work hard – and you get your reward.”

The four hour, 15 minute battle came in Medvedev’s seventh attempt at winning the French Open. He got to the last eight in 2021 and the last 16 in 2022, but in every other year he’s dropped out in the first round.