World Economic Forum kicked into long grass again over Omicron fears

The World Economic Forum (WEF), that brings together global political and economic leaders every year, was due to take place between 17 and 21 January. It has been preliminarily pushed back to next summer

The annual summit of the world’s greatest economic minds in Davos, Switzerland has been kicked into the long grass again due to concerns over a surge in Omicron cases.

The meeting has been postponed due to rise in Omicron infections across Europe and the world.

The WEF said: “Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary.”

Last year’s summit, also due to take place in January, was also rescheduled for August 2021, but was ultimately cancelled.

Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, said: “The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society.

“Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”