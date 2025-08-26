Workspace vacate London HQ for Unilever-acquired Wild Cosmetics

Wild Cosmetics was acquired by Unilever earlier this year

Wild Cosmetics has signed a new lease with Workspace which will see it move into Workspace’s current head office at Kennington Park.

Workspace, which owns and manages flexible office and light industrial spaces, will move its headquarters to The Centro Buildings in Camden.

Freddy Ward, co-founder of Wild, said he was “really happy” to be able to keep the company’s “growing team” at Kennington Park.

“We’ve always loved the flexibility that Workspace has offered us as we’ve

expanded over the years… what could be more flexible than moving out of their HQ to allow us to expand,” Ward added.

The move will see Wild, which was acquired by Unilever in April this year, double its footprint with Workspace, expanding into 14,000 sq ft of space.

Co-founders Freddy Ward and Charlie Bowes-Lyon netted around £100m from the sale of their brand, which specialises in “refillable, natural, body care”.

Lawrence Hutchings, CEO of Workspace, said: “Wild has been a major disruptor within the cosmetics sector in recent years and has seen phenomenal growth since taking their first space with us six years ago.”

“We continue to focus our energy on delivering our strategy to fix, accelerate and scale. As part of this, we’re taking a more targeted approach to fill larger vacancies, and we’re seeing good traction at Kennington Park,” Hutchins added.

Workspace had a troubled time during and after the pandemic as workers first vacated offices and then settled into at-home working, reporting a pre-tax loss of £192.8m in the year to March 2024 due to a £255.3m writedown on property values and another £2.3m loss on property sales.

Despite a recovery in the last year as workers increasingly return to office, occupancy dipped by 0.3 per cent between April and June 2025 to total 82.2 per cent.

The company has previously noted that confidence among some of its customers has been weakened by wider economic uncertainty.