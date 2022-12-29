‘Works for me’: Musk dismisses Twitter troubles after thousands report issues

Musk said ‘works for me’ after a user reported an issue with the platform

Elon Musk looked to dismiss reports of Twitter malfunctioning today after thousands of users across the UK, US and Japan were hit by outages.

Up to 15,000 users were hit by issues on the Twitter app, with some 2,500 UK-based users facing problems, Reuters reported.

London-based internet monitor NetBlocks said Twitter was experiencing “international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications”.

“The incident is not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” the firm said.

However, Twitter chief Elon Musk looked to play down the reports, tweeting “works for me” after users reported complaints.

Works for me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

Website tracker Down Detector reported 10,359 users had flagged outages at the peak at around 1:00am this morning, with the majority reporting issues accessing the site via web browsers.

The outages come amid a slew of troubles for the Tesla tycoon after he completed a $44bn takeover of the platform two months ago.

His tenure has been marred by chaos, with hundreds of employees quitting the social media firm in November, including engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages.